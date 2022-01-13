Katy Perry Shares Sweet Nickname for Daughter Daisy in Birthday Message to Orlando Bloom

Rony Alwin

She continued, "You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd."

In March 2020, Katy and Orlando announced that they were expecting their first child together through the release of her music video "Never Worn White." They welcomed their daughter in August of the same year. In addition to Daisy Dove, Orlando also shares an 11-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

In January 2021, Katy took to Instagram Live to reveal how the birth of her daughter "changed my life and still continues to change my life" ever since.

"I think that you realize that when you become a mother... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom," she explained. "So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world."

She continued, "I highly recommend it when you're ready."

On Father's Day in 2021, Katy shared a candid clip from the night Daisy was born and penned a sweet message to Orlando, writing, "happy first Father's Day [to] the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift [daisy and dove emojis]... I love you WHOLE world."

In honor of Orlando's birthday, have a look at the couple's cutest moments together below.