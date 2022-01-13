Bella Swan Almost Rode a Jet Ski? Twilight Creators Share Shocking New Movie Secrets

Watch : Kristen Stewart Reflects on "Twilight" & Robert Pattinson Romance

The Twilight movies that millions of fans saw didn't always look that way.

It's been more than 13 years since the first film in the franchise was released in theaters. The 2008 project focused on the unforgettable relationship between teenager Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson).

While the finished product turned out to be huge success, those behind the project admit that failed scripts had completely different visions of what the films would look like.

According to a new podcast, the team originally wanted Bella to be a "stronger" female character as opposed to a hopeless romantic mooning over a boy. In fact, one of screenwriter Mark Lord's original scripts had Bella blasting vampires away with a shotgun. When director Catherine Hardwicke joined the team, however, she demanded a shift in plot direction.

"I said, 'First of all, this script's got to go in the trash. It's no good. You've got to make it like the book,'" she recalled on the Jan. 12 episode of Spotify's The Big Hit Show podcast. "The original script literally had Bella on jet skis being chased by the FBI. She was the star athlete, nothing to do with the book."