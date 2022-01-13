Brittany Cartwright Reveals Where She & Jax Taylor Stand With Randall Emmett After Lala Kent Breakup

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules'" Brittany Cartwright Talks Life as New Mom

Brittany Cartwright is drawing a line in the sand.

The Vanderpump Rules alum revealed she's "team Lala all the way" during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Jan. 13, referring to her former co-star Lala Kent, who split from fiancée Randall Emmett over his alleged infidelity in Oct. 2021.

"I feel for her for everything she's going through," Brittany said during the exclusive chat. "She's an incredible mom."

The reality TV personalities are good friends, but the same could be said for Brittany's husband Jax Taylor and Randall.

"Jax and Randall were super close," Brittany continued. "I'm not really sure exactly what's going on with them, but let me just say I'm team Lala. I hope the best for her and Ocean and their entire family."

Ocean is the former couple's 10-month-old daughter, who they're continuing to co-parent after Lala ended their engagement last year. In fact, as Lala revealed on the Jan. 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live, she only communicates with Randall when it "has just to do with Ocean."