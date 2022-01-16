Untangling the Web of Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Dated

Watch : Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split

No roses, hot tubs or helicopters required!

While many people sign up to take part in the Bachelor franchise in the hopes of finding love on TV, there have been a few leads and contestants who have ended up meeting—and sometimes reconnecting with—their person once ABC's cameras stopped rolling. Hey, if at first you don't succeed, try again off-camera.

Just months after season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston revealed she was dating one of her eliminated suitors following her breakup with Blake Moynes, her predecessor Clare Crawley seems to be stealing a page from her playbook. The former lead, who broke up with her final rose recipient Dale Moss in October, had fans abuzz when she posted videos on social media of herself getting cozy with Blake Monar, one of the men she sent packing during week two of her shortened season.

But Katie and Clare aren't the only stars to give one of their contestants a second chance after all the champagne glasses were packed away. Bachelor Nation has had its fair share of off-screen relationships over the years. Yes, it seems some singles don't even need to pay Bachelor in Paradise a visit in order to find true love in the franchise. Just ask Chris Lambton, who was set to become the Bachelor before meeting his future wife, or Kaitlyn Bristowe, whose romance with fiancé Jason Tartick began after a podcast interview. And those are just a couple of pairings that have ended with a non-Neil Lane proposal.