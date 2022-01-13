See All the Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Enjoying "Intimate" Pizza Date

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Romance Is HEATING UP

Now that's amore!

Following a romantic getaway to the Bahamas, things between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continued to heat up when they recently stepped out for an Italian dinner date in Los Angeles. The couple, who arrived stateside last week, kept things casual as they visited Jon and Vinny's for pizza—with Kim, 41, rocking a pullover and leather pants and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, sporting a hoodie and colorful trousers.

An eyewitness told E! that the pair held court in a corner booth at the back of the restaurant as they shared two pies and other dishes on Jan. 11. "I'd say it was an intimate date. Even when they jumped into the booth, they were all very close together and it seemed like a cute date," the onlooker said, adding that the duo were "low key" throughout dinner.

But their night out didn't stop there: The duo were also seen at a local Rite Aid for ice cream. At one point during the evening, Pete was photographed with his arm around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for a sweet hug.