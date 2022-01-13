See All the Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Enjoying "Intimate" Pizza Date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were recently spotted hand-in-hand as they grabbed dinner in Los Angeles. Scroll on to get all the details about their romantic evening!

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 13, 2022 9:15 PMTags
Kim KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesPete Davidson
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Romance Is HEATING UP

Now that's amore!

Following a romantic getaway to the Bahamas, things between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continued to heat up when they recently stepped out for an Italian dinner date in Los Angeles. The couple, who arrived stateside last week, kept things casual as they visited Jon and Vinny's for pizza—with Kim, 41, rocking a pullover and leather pants and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, sporting a hoodie and colorful trousers.

An eyewitness told E! that the pair held court in a corner booth at the back of the restaurant as they shared two pies and other dishes on Jan. 11. "I'd say it was an intimate date. Even when they jumped into the booth, they were all very close together and it seemed like a cute date," the onlooker said, adding that the duo were "low key" throughout dinner.

But their night out didn't stop there: The duo were also seen at a local Rite Aid for ice cream. At one point during the evening, Pete was photographed with his arm around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for a sweet hug.

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted on Getaway in Bahamas

According to a source close to Kim, the SKIMS mogul is "having a great time with Pete."

"It's all very light and fun. It's a huge change and just what she needs right now. She's enjoying it being easy and effortless," the insider told E! News. "Pete is charming and funny. They light up around each other and its very sweet."

Although Kim, who shares four children with estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West, is "very happy with things" right now, the source noted that she is "not at a point where she wants to bring Pete around the kids or incorporate him into her family life."

"She's keeping it all separate for right now. She wants to be respectful of the kids feelings," the insider added. "What she does with Pete, she does when she isn't with the kids."

As for Ye, who is currently linked to actress Julia Fox, the insider said that the 44-year-old rapper "has absolutely not given up on Kim and still believes they will be together," but a reconciliation is "never going to happen."

And it certainly looks like Kim has moved on. Check out photos of her date night with Pete below!

 

Trending Stories

1

Go Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's $29 Million Penthouse

2

Priyanka Chopra Addresses Nick Jonas Split Rumors After IG Name Change

3

Queen Strips Prince Andrew of Military Affiliations & Royal Patronages

HakopArshakyan / BACKGRID
Date Night

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles.

HakopArshakyan / BACKGRID
Hand-in-Hand

For the occasion, Kim wore a blue-gray pullover with leather pants. Meanwhile, Pete kept it casual in a graphic T-shirt, white zip-up hoodie and colorful pants.

HakopArshakyan / BACKGRID
Sweet Embrace

The couple enjoyed a pizza dinner at Italian eatery Jon & Vinny's. An eyewitness told E! News that the pair ordered two pizzas and other sides during the "intimate" night out.

HakopArshakyan / BACKGRID
Loved Up

"They had the corner booth all the way at the back," the eyewitness dished.

HakopArshakyan / BACKGRID
Keeping Close

A separate source close to Kim told E! News that Kim is "having a great time with Pete."

HakopArshakyan / BACKGRID
Just Desserts

The duo ended their night by visiting a local Rite Aid for ice cream.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Go Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's $29 Million Penthouse

2

Priyanka Chopra Addresses Nick Jonas Split Rumors After IG Name Change

3

Queen Strips Prince Andrew of Military Affiliations & Royal Patronages

4
Breaking

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Break Up After 16 Years Together

5

Lisa Bonet Hinted at "New" Chapter Ahead of Jason Momoa Breakup