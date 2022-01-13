See All the Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Enjoying "Intimate" Pizza Date

Now that's amore!
Following a romantic getaway to the Bahamas, things between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continued to heat up when they recently stepped out for an Italian dinner date in Los Angeles. The couple, who arrived stateside last week, kept things casual as they visited Jon and Vinny's for pizza—with Kim, 41, rocking a pullover and leather pants and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, sporting a hoodie and colorful trousers.
An eyewitness told E! that the pair held court in a corner booth at the back of the restaurant as they shared two pies and other dishes on Jan. 11. "I'd say it was an intimate date. Even when they jumped into the booth, they were all very close together and it seemed like a cute date," the onlooker said, adding that the duo were "low key" throughout dinner.
But their night out didn't stop there: The duo were also seen at a local Rite Aid for ice cream. At one point during the evening, Pete was photographed with his arm around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for a sweet hug.
According to a source close to Kim, the SKIMS mogul is "having a great time with Pete."
"It's all very light and fun. It's a huge change and just what she needs right now. She's enjoying it being easy and effortless," the insider told E! News. "Pete is charming and funny. They light up around each other and its very sweet."
Although Kim, who shares four children with estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West, is "very happy with things" right now, the source noted that she is "not at a point where she wants to bring Pete around the kids or incorporate him into her family life."
"She's keeping it all separate for right now. She wants to be respectful of the kids feelings," the insider added. "What she does with Pete, she does when she isn't with the kids."
As for Ye, who is currently linked to actress Julia Fox, the insider said that the 44-year-old rapper "has absolutely not given up on Kim and still believes they will be together," but a reconciliation is "never going to happen."
And it certainly looks like Kim has moved on. Check out photos of her date night with Pete below!