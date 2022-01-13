Olivia Rodrigo, Emily Ratajkowski & More Celebs Are Proving Faux Fur is the Way to Go

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's gettin' cold in herre, so we're putting on many layers of clothes!

If you're feeling cool, calm and collected as temperatures continue to drop across the country, we bow to you. For those who are looking for ways to stay cozy without sacrificing style, we've got you covered!

Although faux fur is nothing new, we're seeing celebs like Olivia Rodrigo, Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski wear the winter staple in the coolest ways this season. From fur-trimmed coats that are giving early 2000s vibes to plush animal print hats and cozy accessories, you can look luxe even when it's freezing outside.

Below, we rounded up 11 faux fur pieces that will help upgrade any outfit on any budget!