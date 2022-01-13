Olivia Rodrigo, Emily Ratajkowski & More Celebs Are Proving Faux Fur is the Way to Go

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's gettin' cold in herre, so we're putting on many layers of clothes!
If you're feeling cool, calm and collected as temperatures continue to drop across the country, we bow to you. For those who are looking for ways to stay cozy without sacrificing style, we've got you covered!
Although faux fur is nothing new, we're seeing celebs like Olivia Rodrigo, Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski wear the winter staple in the coolest ways this season. From fur-trimmed coats that are giving early 2000s vibes to plush animal print hats and cozy accessories, you can look luxe even when it's freezing outside.
Below, we rounded up 11 faux fur pieces that will help upgrade any outfit on any budget!
Spice Faux Fur Posh Scarf
If wealthy grandma is your aesthetic or if you're looking for a luxe accessory for your après-ski fit, this scarf is for you.
Collusion Faux Fur Jacket in brown
This faux fur jacket is giving early 2000s, and we're here for it. You can't say it wouldn't make for the cutest Instagram picture!
Roxxi Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Faux fur hats are having a moment! You can dress them up or down while protecting your mane from the harsh weather.
Faux Fur Claw Hair Clip Set
These furry claw clips are so fun! They're perfect for keeping hair out of your face and making the most out of a bad hair day.
Northern Faux Fur Trim Boot
Brave snowy streets on your daily commute in style with these faux fur trim boots!
QZUnique Plush Bucket Bag
How fun is this plush bucket bag? It will fit all of your must-haves while upgrading your look.
h:ours Kona Jacket
This zebra jacket is a great way to spice up an all black outfit!
Women's Fluffy Long Sleeve V-Neck Cropped Knit Cardigan
We are obsessed with this fur-trimmed knit cardigan! Plus, you can't beat the price.
Faux Fur Collar
You don't have to spend a lot or invest in a nice faux fur coat to look like a million bucks. This $15 faux fur collar will elevate any blouse or denim jacket.
Valpeak Faux Fur Collar
Going somewhere cold soon? This faux fur collar will keep you warm and looking fashionable.
River Island Faux Fur Vest
This faux fur vest is in our cart, awaiting our credit card info! It's a great piece to have on-hand during the winter months.
