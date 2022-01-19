Hear Ed Helms & Randall Park Tease Their Wild New Peacock Series True Story With Ed and Randall

Watch : Ed Helms & Randall Park Dish on "True Story with Ed and Randall"

Too good to not be true.

It's safe to assume that actors like Ed Helms and Randall Park, who have both starred in several iconic films and television shows, have their fair share of on and off-set stories to tell—however, while their new Peacock series True Story With Ed and Randall does indeed recount the most extraordinary tales with surprising twists along the way, they're not the actors' own.

As Helms exclusively told E! News, "Randall and I are sitting down with real people, every day average folks."

"We hear incredible stories—true stories!—from their lives, and we've never heard the stories before, which is part of the fun," he continued.

Then, according to Park, "we reach out to our celebrity friends and have them play these characters in these stories and we basically create these reenactments—a biopic, if you will—of these incredible storytellers' tales."

The stories range from hilarious to heartwarming, and among the many guest stars set to take part in the recreations are Terry Crews, Lauren Ash, Rob Riggle, Maz Jobrani and so many more.