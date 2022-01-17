Summer House's Kyle & Amanda Dish on Their Season 6 Wedding, Southern Charm Drama & More

Watch : "Winter House" Paige DeSorbo Talks Holidays With Craig Conover

Summer House season six is one for the books—especially for Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula.

The longtime couple will say "I do" for real this time, as opposed to the "pretend wedding" they staged last season, and while they admittedly "should have been checking things off the wedding planning to-do list instead of going up to the Hamptons every weekend," as Kyle told E! News, they're still looking forward to watching their special day back.

"I'm most excited about feeling all those feelings again from that day, and kind of getting to watch it from an outside perspective because I only saw what I saw through my own eyes," Amanda said as part of the exclusive chat. "Aside from the proposal, this is the best thing that we'll get to relive."

Unfortunately, they first have to "relive some bumps in the road."

As teased in the season six trailer, the couple is still reeling from Kyle's season four admission that he cheated on Amanda.