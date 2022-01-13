How Kanye "Ye" West's New Love Julia Fox Really Feels About the Kardashians

Like the rest of us, even Kanye "Ye" West's new girlfriend Julia Fox keeps up with the Kardashians.
"OK, who wasn't a fan of the Kardashians?" the actress, who previously called herself a "diehard, O.G." fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and wanted to be a part of their family, said on the Jan. 13 episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits."OK, like, I'm not, like, diehard, like, stand in line in the cold or, like, go to, like, go to a store opening. I don't even own one lip kit. Guys, it's not really that serious."
But she understands why you may be obsessed with her obsession. "It is funny to, like, see where people go with their conspiracies," Julia told co-host Niki Takesh, noting how fans freaked out over her 2019 Paper magazine photo shoot with Pete Davidson."Because it's meta. Because now, like, the two most famous people in the world are like… We were all connected even prior, you know what I mean?"
And though their romance is still new—they met on New Year's Eve and had an "instant connection," according to Julia, they may very well be Hollywood's next twin flames.
"It's just people that make each other feel better," the 31-year-old raved on her podcast. "It's really, like, such a Gemini-Aquarius, like, connection. Like, it's very inspirational. Our minds—we both, like, work very fast. We keep up with each other, which is cool. Like, I talk very fast, and I can have 10 trains of thought and whatever. What's really exciting about him is that, like, any idea can become a reality. Like, anything is possible. Any dream is possible. And I love that. And he's just such a doer. He's like, 'Do it now,' you know? Like, 'Don't wait.'"
And though she admitted they don't have any labels or expectations, their romance does feel like a fairy-tale. "What's really exciting about him is that, like, any idea can become a reality," Julia raved. "Anything is possible. Any dream is possible. And I love that. And he's just such a doer. He's like, ‘Do it now,' you know? Like, 'Don't wait.'"
It's a connection that was destined to happen, at least, so say her friends. "I feel like, to the people that know us both personally," she shared, "all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me and been like, 'Oh my God, this makes so much sense.'"
Putting their budding romance on display only seems natural, especially, she believes, after his marriage to Kim Kardashian. "I mean, he was with a reality star for a really long time," she said, "so I don't think…and I feel like he's really open. He did say that he likes that I'm very expressive."
And before you start down the Internet black hole of rumors and theories, Julia has something she wants you to hear: "There's always people that think that like every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don't."
After all, this may very well be love at first sight. When they met, the Grammy winner—who later surprised her with a Cinderella-esque—date "truly loved her energy and passionate personality and knew she would be a perfect person to bounce creative ideas off of," a source close to Ye previously told E! News, adding, "Kanye is always working on something creative, and Julia is definitely his latest muse. He had a vision for her and that's what inspired their date."