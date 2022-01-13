Brie & Nikki Bella Reveal "Embarrassing" DMs to Kourtney Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio & More

Nobody's immune to the temptation of the DM slide—not even the Bella Twins!
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella admitted as much during E!'s latest episode of Down in the DMs as they both revealed they've slid into the DMs of several A-Listers.
Take, for example, one of the Kardashians.
"I can't even believe I'm going to say this story," Nikki said as part of the exclusive episode, admitting that it's "embarrassing" to look back on. "So, I did really feel like there was a period of time that Kourtney Kardashian was having a really hard time. You know when everyone [was] against Kourtney?"
Seemingly referring to the rough patch Kourtney and her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian went through on Keeping Up With the Kardashians—sparked by the latter two criticizing Kourtney's work ethic—Nikki added, "I don't even watch their show but there's a few things I saw, I'm like, I think she might be really affected."
As a result, Nikki reached out to the Poosh founder.
"Hey," the DM began. "I think you may be having a really tough time, and I want you to know I feel you!"
Unfortunately, the gesture went unnoticed.
"If she did see it, she probably was like 'Who the eff is this girl?'" Nikki said with a laugh.
Brie had a similar story, revealing that she once DM'd Leonardo DiCaprio.
"Our close friends Carlo Mondavi and his fiancé Gio, they started this electric tractor company and what they want to do for the environment is incredible," the Total Bellas star explained.
So, knowing how passionate Leo is about thwarting climate change, she decided to tell him all about it.
"Leo, this would be huge for not only the environment," the message read, "but especially farming."
"I thought that would've really got him," Brie recalled. And then it didn't. So Leo, if you're listening, DM me back!"
The Bella Twins aren't always left on 'read' though. In fact, Brie and Snooki became close after messaging back and forth on Instagram.
"I didn't realize she was a big wrestling fan," Brie said. "And her kids!"
As former WWE stars, both Brie and Nikki get tons of incoming DMs themselves.
"Probably the number one DM Brie and I both get on every platform—whether it's Bonita Bonita, The Bella's Podcast or our individuals [and] I'm sure even WWE—is, are Brie and I making a comeback to the ring?"
"We always say the same thing," Nikki explained. "Medically as of now, I can't. And I'm hoping maybe one day I can."
She continued, "I just wanna do one more little comeback and have my son sit ringside, 'cause not only just as a woman to be in that kind of environment, [but to] have my son watch me. I feel like it's always the other way around; they're looking up to their dads in these athletic environments and looking like a superhero. I would like to be that for my son."
Watch the complete episode of Down in the DMs with the Bella Twins here!