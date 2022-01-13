Brie & Nikki Bella Reveal "Embarrassing" DMs to Kourtney Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio & More

Watch : Sneak Peek: Bella Twins' UNSEEN DMs to Kourt K. & Leo DiCaprio

Nobody's immune to the temptation of the DM slide—not even the Bella Twins!

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella admitted as much during E!'s latest episode of Down in the DMs as they both revealed they've slid into the DMs of several A-Listers.

Take, for example, one of the Kardashians.

"I can't even believe I'm going to say this story," Nikki said as part of the exclusive episode, admitting that it's "embarrassing" to look back on. "So, I did really feel like there was a period of time that Kourtney Kardashian was having a really hard time. You know when everyone [was] against Kourtney?"

Seemingly referring to the rough patch Kourtney and her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian went through on Keeping Up With the Kardashians—sparked by the latter two criticizing Kourtney's work ethic—Nikki added, "I don't even watch their show but there's a few things I saw, I'm like, I think she might be really affected."