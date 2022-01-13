Why You Need to Add Netflix's Single's Inferno to Your Watchlist

It may be hell for the contestants, but we're certainly enjoying Netflix's new reality TV show Single's Inferno.
After premiering in December, word has spread that the Korean dating show is more than worth the watch thanks to its interesting premise and enviable contestants.
But what makes it different than Temptation Island, Too Hot to Handle or any other series that sends hot singles to an island? Well, these 12 contestants aren't dropped into a luxurious setting. For their stay in the Inferno, they surrender all technology and have to literally fend for themselves. That means cooking all their own food, walking to get water and finding shade to stay cool. Think Survivor meets Love Island.
What's more is the couples aren't allowed to discuss their age or occupation. They have to get to know each other solely based on personalities. Now, if you're asking why anyone would join the show if they had to live through this, you're not alone.
The contestants unanimously agree that it's hell but they also have the opportunity to escape for a night in Paradise, where they can sleep in plush beds, enjoy air conditioning and other accommodations. And while they're in Paradise, there are no rules about what they can discuss, including career and age.
But to stay the night in Paradise, you have to be in a couple.
They are aided in their romantic endeavors by the producers, who have the contestants anonymously send a postcard with how they feel about another person. Some contestants receive two or more postcards but this leaves one person empty-handed.
As all this unfolds, there are four hosts—Hong Jin-kyung, Hanhae, Lee Da-hee and Kyuhyun—commenting on their every move. While they don't actually interact with the contestants, their jokes and analyses of the situation add a level of self-awareness to the show and offers context for Americans who may not understand certain cultural differences.
There are only eight episodes in a season, making the series a prime choice for a weekend binge.