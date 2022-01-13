These 79% Off Deals at Banana Republic's Winter Sale Are Too Good To Pass Up

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Staying on top of fashion trends is fun, but with trends constantly changing, it can be expensive to keep up. That's why it's always a smart move to have some timeless pieces in your wardrobe. Those keep-forever items are definitely worth the investment. Pieces that you will wear for years, if not decades, are definitely justify a splurge. However, if you can get those same items on sale, why not jump at the chance?
Right now, Banana Republic has an additional 60% discount on sale items. That means you can save up to 79% on your purchase. Here's the deal: as you scroll through the Banana Republic sale section, remember those are not the final prices. That additional 60% discount appears after you add items to your cart, no promo code necessary. From bold jackets to cozy sweaters, Banana Republic has the items you'll keep in your closet forever and ever. Check out some of our favorite, must-buy clothes and accessories below.
Banana Republic Fitted Ribbed Crew-Neck T-Shirt
A crew-neck shirt is a true wardrobe essential. It's comfortable, ultra soft, and incredibly wearable on its own or as a layering piece.
Banana Republic Aire Puff-Sleeve Sweater
This sweater is oh-so-soft, super stretchy, and it feels light-as-a-cloud. This patterned sweater is incredibly versatile. You can wear it casually, rock it at the office, or even style it with a leather skirt for a girls' night out.
Banana Republic Sherpa Pull-Through Scarf
We want anything and everything sherpa. This pull-through scarf gives the cozy warmth that we need this winter. It also comes in black and white.
Banana Republic Quilted Velvet Clutch
We're here for the velvet trend. This green clutch manages to be festive and understated at the same time. It's also available in black.
Banana Republic Ribbed Mock-Neck Mini Dress
This timeless mini dress is confidence-boosting and exceptionally comfortable. It's made from a super soft, knit fabric with an incredibly flattering flared skirt. This charcoal grey is a great addition to your wardrobe and it's also available in black and red.
Banana Republic Off-the-Shoulder Sweater
There's just something so sophisticated about an off-the-shoulder top. It has a touch of polish with button at the top, but it's also incredibly comfortable. This timeless sweater also comes in red and black.
Banana Republic Italian Merino Turtleneck Sweater
This turtleneck sweater is slouchy, yet luxurious. It's crafted from a warm, Italian, Merino wool. This is one of those tops that can easily transform from casual to sophisticated, depending on how you style it. If you want more of this look, it also comes in red and camel.
Banana Republic Puffer Tote Bag
Winter is the season for the puffer jacket, so why not get a puffer tote bag? This is just such a fun, unique bag. This white is giving minimalist sophistication and there's a gorgeous red option too. This bag has an external pocket for those small essentials that you want quick access to and another pocket on the inside to help you stay organized.
Banana Republic Mock-Neck Sweater Dress
This sweater dress keeps style and sustainability in mind. It's made from a luxurious wool blend with 30% recycled polyester. This piece can be an outfit on its own or you can go for the layers, with a belt, scarf, and blazer. There are just so many styling possibilities here.
Banana Republic Cashmere Sweater & Beanie Gift Set with 50% Recycled Cashmere
If you love a coordinated set and you want to conceal a bad hair day, this pair has you covered. The cashmere sweater comes with a perfectly coordinated beanie. Both are made from 50% recycled cashmere, which means they are unbelievably soft. If you prefer neutrals, this set comes in camel, grey, and black.
Banana Republic Herringbone Double-Breasted Blazer
A herringbone blazer is truly timeless. This is one of those pieces you'll keep for years, especially since it's so high-quality. It's crafted with a beautiful wool blend fabric from an Italian mill.
Banana Republic Water-Repellent Puffer Jacket
This puffer jacket is made from recycled down for maximum warmth. It's water-repellent, which is just what you need in case it rains or snows. But, if it gets warmer and you don't feel like wearing your jacket anymore, you won't be stuck carrying it. The jacket has interior straps, which let you carry it like a backpack instead of lugging it around all day. It also has a removable hood.
This vibrant yellow is everything, but if it's not your vibe, check it out in green, red, black, or caramel.
Banana Republic Italian Wool Peacoat
This peacoat is modern, yet timeless. It's made from innovative fabrics crafted in Italy. It is fully lined for additional warmth and its relaxed fit makes it easy to wear. You'll stand out in this beautiful red, but if you prefer a more subtle vibe, it's also on sale in black. And, you can never go wrong with black.
Banana Republic Oversized Italian Bouclé Shirt Jacket
This shacket is made from soft, textured Italian Bouclé fabric and recycled wool for some extra warmth. It's unlined, which means you can wear this for many seasons, with easy layering options. It has a relaxed fit, but if you prefer a more fitted look, then size down with this one.
Banana Republic Italian Melton Cocoon Coat
This stunning coat is made from incredibly soft, warm, Italian Melton fabric with a luxurious touch of cashmere. It's lined for extra warmth, which is just what you need in the winter cold. This bright pink is everything, but if you want to go a little more subtle, the lush blue is gorgeous.
