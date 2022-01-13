This Award-Winning Exfoliating Mask Has 4K Sephora "Loves" & It’s 50% Off Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are starting 2022 with a goal to be on top of your skincare and actually stick with a better routine, you're in luck because there are some major savings to shop all month long. Right now, the Ulta Love Your Skin Event is going on with 24-hour deals on some of the most highly-effective, top-selling products. And, in response, Sephora has an ongoing sale of its own. You can stock up on some of your old favorites or try out some new products at half price.
Today's Sephora deal is on the Glamglow Brightmud Dual-Action Exfoliating Treatment, which is a dual-action exfoliating mask that transforms dull, uneven skin into a visibly bright, even, radiant complexion. It's an Allure 2021 Best of Beauty Award Winner, which means it's definitely worth checking out.
For 24 hours only, you can get this for 50% off. It's so good that one Sephora shopper raved, "Amazing! After one use, there was a huge change. After two uses, I'm hooked.
I have very very very skin, and even with monthly dermaplane appointments my skin looks dry and dull at times. This stuff is a game changer."
Glamglow Brightmud Dual-Action Exfoliating Treatment
Some products provide chemical exfoliation and others give your skin a physical exfoliation. This one does both! This dual-action exfoliating mask chemically and physically buffs away unwanted dead skin cells with lactic acid and salicylic acid, which exfoliate and accelerate cell turnover. The formula has micro-fine pumice, which gently smooth rough skin and improves your skin tone. Niacinamide and Vitamin C Complex visibly brighten and evens out dull-looking skin.
If you're on the fence about buying the Glamglow Brightmud Dual-Action Exfoliating Treatment, it has 4K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers. Check out these reviews from fans of the product.
One shopper raved, "Omg this was surprisingly amazing, I wasn't expecting much but it worked so good!! I usually use innis clay mask but I sampled this and wow, after I washed it off it made every clogged pore release, even the ones I've been struggling with for months came out in one sample. I bought it and literally can't wait to use it again."
Another customer shared, "I really like this exfoliating mask treatment. One month after using this, I've noticed my dark marks have faded significantly and my face is less prone to pop up pimples compared to when I was not using this product. I would recommend 100%."
A fan of the product declared, "This is SO AWESOME! It is not a harsh product on your skin like some exfoliation can be. The best part is that you can literally SEE the dead skin coming off as you are circling the mask on your face as directions state on the bottle. I see a IMMEDIATE difference after I use this product in the GLAM GLOW of my skin! It smells so lovely as well, not even a perfumey smell but a nice clean smell. I use once a week!! Making part of my skin care routine forsure!"
Another person shared, "This worked so well with my dry skin! It's easy to apply, I used my fingers, and it even has a pleasant light floral scent. I've used this for a few weeks now and my skin feels much softer than before and it literally glows!"
An initially hesitant customer admitted, "I love this mask! It left my skin feeling so soft after even one use. I'm usually apprehensive about exfoliating masks, but this one did not irritate my skin at all!"
"A little bit of this goes a long way! It has a fresh, fruity smell and little exfoliating granules. I like to apply it all over my face before getting into the shower, then re-wet it with my hands and exfoliate it off as I rinse. I step out with glowing, baby-soft skin," a customer said.
