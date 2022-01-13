BREAKING

Chris Hemsworth Trolls Brother Liam With Shirtless Birthday Tribute: "Get In Shape"

Chris Hemsworth just gave Liam Hemsworth a hilarious "gift" for his 32nd birthday.

Chris Hemsworth is offering Liam Hemsworth a family discount in honor of his 32nd birthday.

The Marvel star took to Instagram on Jan. 13 to hilariously troll his younger brother on his special day. Alongside two shirtless photos of the Hunger Games actor, Chris wrote, "Happy birthday @liamhemsworth hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself."

Chris then made Liam a special offer. "To help with your transformation I'm gonna gift you 10% off a @centrfit membership #familydiscount," he teased. "Love you."

In the comments section, delighted fans couldn't help but gush over Chris' Instagram tribute, which also featured a throwback photo of a baby Liam. As one fan commented, "This must be true brother love." While another wrote, "Family discount on a membership is the best present you can give your brother."

The Thor star appeared to be getting revenge on Liam with this birthday tribute. Why? Well, back in August, for Chris' 38th birthday, Liam trolled Chris by posting a photo with brother Luke Hemsworth, cheekily captioning the pic, "Happy birthday @chrishemsworth."

At the time, Chris played along with the joke, commenting on the picture, "I'm the best photographer goin round."

But now, he's getting payback!

Jokes aside, the brothers clearly have an incredible bond. In fact, Liam even gushed about his relationship with Chris in a 2019 interview with GQ

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"He's my hero," he said of Chris. "I look up to him. He's honestly my last call, when I find myself in a position where I'm 50-50 about a script, then I call Chris. And his opinion, I trust more than anyone in my team."

