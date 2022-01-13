Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Split: Take a Look Back at Their Time on the Throne

Watch : Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split After 4 Years of Marriage

A plot twist no one saw coming.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced they are separating after more than a decade together. In a joint statement released on Jan, 12, the former couple wrote on Instagram they are "parting ways in marriage."

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," they wrote.

The Game Of Thrones alum and the Angel Heart actress, who share 14-year-old daughter Lola Iolani Momoa and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, seem to be on good terms as they pledged to move on with "dignity and honesty" and an unwavering devotion to their children.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," they continued. "We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become."

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, married in 2017 and quickly became one of Hollywood's most beloved couples.