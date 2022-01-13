Cody Rigsby Reveals His Tips for Staying Fierce During Dry January

E!: Besides staying sober for the month and sweating it out on a bike during your classes, what are some other health and wellness tips you have for people who want to make a change in their overall wellness, but don't know where to start?

CR: For me, the past four to five months have been really, really stressful between Dancing with the Stars, Peloton and all sorts of things, which I'm so grateful for. But for the three months that I was doing Dancing with the Stars and teaching my classes, there were no days off for me. And I don't mean that in a bragging or hyperbolic way. I literally had no zero days off. And that can be an amazing accomplishment, but at the same time, there was a time where I wasn't connecting to myself. It was just a to-do list with a lot of stress bring me down.

So, I think for anyone like myself who's trying to use January as a moment to reset or find a path for themselves, it's really about what intention you put into it. What is the ‘why' that you're doing it? And for me, it's really about finding time to connect to myself and seeing what I need. I think that is a form of literal radical self-love. That's why dry January is also super important because you get to say no to social events or drinking that's going to be fun; but at the same time, it's a distraction, it messes with your sleep, it sometimes can impair your judgment. And that night out drinking can really mess up that plan that you had to take a Saturday morning class or pick up those weights on Saturday morning. It has a domino effect.

E!: Given your busy schedule, how do you practice self-care?

CR: For me, it is very simple. In the morning, it's about not being on my phone. I want to make sure that I'm not connecting to social media and I'm not jumping into emails or work. So if that means waking up a little bit earlier than my calendar then so be it. Most of the time I do have time for myself in the morning, so it's really about disconnecting and not starting my day stressed.