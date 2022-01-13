Did Jake Gyllenhaal Just Troll Taylor Swift's Red Album? See For Yourself

Watch : All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's New Video

Let the fan theories begin again.

Jake Gyllenhaal is raising eyebrows after appearing in a W Magazine feature that appeared to reference Taylor Swift, whose latest album, Red (Taylor's Version), is chock-full of lyrics speculated to be about the 41-year-old actor. In a portrait taken by photographer Tim Walker released on Jan. 12, Jake is seen wearing a crimson button-down shirt with matching heart-shaped sunglasses resting on his head.

As Swifties know all too well, Taylor rocked similar-looking frames in her "22" music video from her Red era, prompting speculations that the accessory was a nod to the 32-year-old singer.

"is he feeling 22???" one fan commented on W Magazine's Instagram post of Jake's photo. Meanwhile, another one quipped, "Red Shirt, The 22 music video sunglasses!! Jake and Tim Walker woke up and chose violence."

As if the scarlet sunnies didn't already create a frenzy amongst Swifties, InStyle noted in a online story published on the same day that picture's original caption read: "Red (Jake's Version)." Needless to say, Swifties had thoughts about that too.