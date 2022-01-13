Did Jake Gyllenhaal Just Troll Taylor Swift's Red Album? See For Yourself

Let the fan theories begin again.
Jake Gyllenhaal is raising eyebrows after appearing in a W Magazine feature that appeared to reference Taylor Swift, whose latest album, Red (Taylor's Version), is chock-full of lyrics speculated to be about the 41-year-old actor. In a portrait taken by photographer Tim Walker released on Jan. 12, Jake is seen wearing a crimson button-down shirt with matching heart-shaped sunglasses resting on his head.
As Swifties know all too well, Taylor rocked similar-looking frames in her "22" music video from her Red era, prompting speculations that the accessory was a nod to the 32-year-old singer.
"is he feeling 22???" one fan commented on W Magazine's Instagram post of Jake's photo. Meanwhile, another one quipped, "Red Shirt, The 22 music video sunglasses!! Jake and Tim Walker woke up and chose violence."
As if the scarlet sunnies didn't already create a frenzy amongst Swifties, InStyle noted in a online story published on the same day that picture's original caption read: "Red (Jake's Version)." Needless to say, Swifties had thoughts about that too.
"whoever wrote that caption deserves a raise," one Instagram user wrote under W Magazine's post, while another joked, "the person in charge of your socials has been waiting all day to post with this caption."
However, it seems this thing that was a masterpiece has since been torn up. As of Tuesday night, the caption under the post reads: "When the Danish film #TheGuilty premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, much of the audience exited the screening in a state of distress. #JakeGyllenhaal, on the other hand, felt inspired. For our annual Best Performances issue, the actor discusses reimagining the thriller for American audiences, being starstruck by Brad Pitt, and the one movie that always makes him cry."
E! News has reached out to the outlet for comment on the alleged Red caption.
Taylor was romantically linked to Jake for three months in 2010. As Swiftie folklore has it, some of the songs from her 2012's Red were about the fallout from their relationship. So, when the musician released a re-recording of the album last November—and added new scathing lyrics to her smash hit "All Too Well"—people were waiting with bated breath to see how Jake would respond.
Although he has never publicly addressed the buzz surrounding the songs, a source close to Jake previously told E! News that the Donnie Darko star "has no interest in any of it."
"He doesn't read gossip or pay any attention to that," the insider said. "He's living his life and focused on himself. He's ignoring all of the noise."