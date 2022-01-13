15 Can’t-Miss Under $50 Deals at Nordstrom Rack Right Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's nothing we love more than scoring an amazing deal. Today, we've found some really great discounts at Nordstrom Rack that we're sure you're going to love.
If you're looking for workout gear, now's a great time to shop. For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack is holding a Z by Zella sale where you can take an additional 20% off leggings, joggers, sports bras and more. We personally love their Shooting Star Drape Collar Cardigan that you can get today for just $24. So cute!
It's also a really great time to shop for boots, especially rain boots. We found some great options like these stylish quilted rain boots from Sperry, which are on sale for just $37. These trendy Chelsea platforms are also on sale for just $30.
We've rounded up some of the best under $50 deals that you can find on Nordstrom Rack right now. Check those out below.
Love by Design One-Shoulder Body-Con Midi Dress
This one-shoulder midi dress from Love by Design is perfect for a big event or a night out. It comes in several colors and patterns including black, blue, red, floral and leopard. It's originally $96, but it's on sale for just $45. Not bad for a dress you can wear to so many things.
Kut from the Kloth Boyfriend Jeans
Kut from the Kloth's jeans are soft, comfy and super flattering. These boyfriend jeans are Nordstrom Rack bestsellers with over 1,000 reviews. Right now they're on sale for just $30. Don't miss out on this great deal!
Olivia Sky Hooded Faux Fur Jacket
Looking for a faux fur jacket that won't break the bank? This chic option from Olivia Sky is one you definitely need to check out. It comes in burgundy and tan, and it's only $25.
Naturalizer Carlena Lug Boot
Naturalizer boots are the best because they're both stylish and comfortable. These Carlena lug boots come in grey, black and creme brulee. They're originally $149, but you can snag this for as low as $45.
Glomery Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl 5-Piece Set
Nordstrom Rack's home sale is happening right now and you can score additional discounts on hundreds of must-have products. This stainless steel mixing bowl set comes with five pieces and is on sale for just $16.
Reaction Kenneth Cole Wind-Y Knee High Boot
Knee high boots are so chic and can easily take your outfit to the next level. The Wind-Y Knee High Boot from Reaction Kenneth Cole are on sale today for just $40. That's nearly 70% off the original price.
Aimee Kestenberg Broadway Mini Crossbody
These mini crossbody bags are made with a buttery soft leather and feature a stylish sporty shoulder strap. These come in multiple colors and patterns, and Nordstrom shoppers say they're cute, compact and very well-made. They're originally $118 but are on sale now for $45.
Zac Zac Posen Natalia Chain Strap Leather Boot
We are obsessed with these ultra-glam block heel boots from Zac Zac Posen. They come in three colors and feature a stylish chain strap. They're originally $179, but you can score these for just $45.
Baretraps Augustina Water Resistant Faux Fur Lined Bootie
These cozy faux fur lined booties from Baretraps will keep your feet warm all season long. Plus, the fact that they're water resistant make them even better. They're on sale today for over 60% off!
Free People Snowy Thermal Shirt
Free People's Snowy Thermal shirt is a must-have for your winter wardrobe. It comes in four colors: red, white, grey and pink. They're super versatile and will keep you warm. Plus, they're on sale today for just $40. Such a great buy!
Z by Zella High Rise 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings
These daily pocket leggings from Z by Zella come highly recommended by numerous Nordstrom shoppers. Reviewers love the pockets and color selection, and one even called these their go-to leggings. They're on sale right now for $23.
DV Dolce Vita Thunder Chelsea Platform Rain Boot
Your rainy day outfit will be extra chic with these Chelsea platform rain boots from DV Dolce Vita. They come in five colors including black, tan and yellow matte. Best part is, they're 50% off right now.
Z by Zella Seamless Crossback Bralette
In the market for new workout clothes? Now's the perfect time to shop. You can snag Z by Zella's supportive, seamless crossback bralette for as low as $7. Such an amazing deal! You may want to get more than one.
Fireside by Dearfoams Auburn Genuine Shearling Slipper
These plush shearling slippers from Fireside by Dearfoams will keep your feet cozy all throughout the season and beyond. They come in white, grey and dusty pink. Right now they're on sale for just $12. We're adding this one to our bag for sure!
Z by Zella Replay Slim Fleece Joggers
Since we're all still spending a little extra time at home, it's a great time to stock up on some comfy joggers. These slim fleece joggers from Z by Zella come in a variety of colors, and are on sale for just $20. It's a Nordstrom-shopper fave as well, and reviewers love them for how flattering they are.
