15 Can’t-Miss Under $50 Deals at Nordstrom Rack Right Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's nothing we love more than scoring an amazing deal. Today, we've found some really great discounts at Nordstrom Rack that we're sure you're going to love.

If you're looking for workout gear, now's a great time to shop. For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack is holding a Z by Zella sale where you can take an additional 20% off leggings, joggers, sports bras and more. We personally love their Shooting Star Drape Collar Cardigan that you can get today for just $24. So cute!

It's also a really great time to shop for boots, especially rain boots. We found some great options like these stylish quilted rain boots from Sperry, which are on sale for just $37. These trendy Chelsea platforms are also on sale for just $30.

We've rounded up some of the best under $50 deals that you can find on Nordstrom Rack right now. Check those out below.