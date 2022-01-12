What Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard’s Summer House Co-Stars Really Think of Their New Couple Status

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Warned Her Dad About This Year's "Summer House"

Things are heating up in the Summer House.

Carl Radke confirmed he's dating his Bravo co-star Lindsay Hubbard earlier today on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and E! News got the exclusive scoop on how the other cast members feel about the longtime friends taking their relationship to the next level.

"We are so excited for them," Amanda Batula said, sitting alongside her husband and fellow Summer House star Kyle Cooke. "We've obviously known for a while and, you know, they gave it a go way back when, and then they were best friends in the interim. And here they are trying it out again and the timing seems so much better."

As Summer House fans surely recall, Carl and Lindsay briefly dated during season four—Amanda described the attempt as the two "exiting the friendzone and quickly going back in"—however, as Lindsay told PageSix on Wednesday, they "were both in such very different headspaces" at the time.

There's one major difference between now and then, though: Carl has since given up drinking.