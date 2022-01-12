TikToker Rory Teasley Dead at 28 After Alleged Fight Over Video Game

The TikTok community has lost a rising star.
Rory Teasley, a content creator known as @too2pump4tv on the social media platform, was allegedly choked to death on Jan. 6 after an argument with his boyfriend of 10 years, Docquen Jovo Watkins, according to a press release from the Office of the Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard in Oakland County, Mich.
Police alleged that Teasley, 28, and Watkins, 31, got into a dispute while playing Overwatch, a team-based shooter game, at a residence in Pontiac. Officers responded to the scene shortly before midnight over a report of a domestic assault and found Teasley unconscious and not breathing, the release said.
According to authorities, Watkins had called 911 and told police that his boyfriend was "sleeping" on the couch after the fight.
Teasley was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to E! News that Teasley died of asphyxia and neck compression and his manner of death was ruled as a homicide.
"We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those that do so will be held accountable."
Watkins was arrested on a second-degree murder charge and was arraigned on Jan. 9, according to police. A probable cause conference has been set for Jan. 18, while a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 25.
Online records show that he is currently being held without bond at the Oakland County Jail. Attorney information for Watkins was not immediately available to E! News.
At the time of his death, Teasley had amassed over 220,000 followers on his TikTok account, which featured dance and comedy videos. In December, he appeared alongside Watkins in a clip set to Summer Walker's "Insane," writing in the caption, "When We Both Cheated On Eachother With The Same Dude & We Both Fell For Him."
In the wake of his passing, Teasley's frequent TikTok collaborator, @NotoriousMoke, took to Instagram to mourn his "gay best friend."
"I'm so lost for words I can't stop crying. I love you so much," he captioned videos of the pair together. "I just need one last video with you. One last phone call. One last reading session."