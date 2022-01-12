Exclusive

Relatively Famous Stars Tease Ranch Hookups, Epic Fights & Lots of Drama

By Brett Malec Jan 12, 2022 10:17 PMTags
Watch: "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" Stars Get DOWN & DIRTY

The celeb kids are about to get down and dirty!

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules stars Hana Giraldo (daughter of music legend Pat Benatar) and Ebie (daughter of late rap icon Eazy-E) are dishing on trading in their lavish lifestyles for hard work (were talking shaving animals and picking up poop!) on E!'s new series, premiering tonight at 9 p.m.

"You know what I originally thought I was gonna be on the show to help with like Instagram," Hana joked during an exclusive interview on E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Jan. 12. "Not like picking up Kaka and shoot, sticking my hand up a cows you know who. This show really taught us a lot. It was a lot. It was a lot of work.

The co-stars promise "there's so much more that happens" on the series than what what showed in the wild trailer. For instance: "a lot of drama" and some hot hookups!

"I don't think it's possible to spend that amount time with girls and guys living together 24/7, working together and there not being some sort of [hookup] thing manifesting," Ebie teased of the ranch romances.

photos
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast & Their Famous Parents

"It was a rollercoaster," Ebie dished. "There were fist fights, love, tears, friendship, family bonds created. So much happened."

Ebie added, "We have a goal to get this ranch back up and running and I think people will be pleasantly surprised with what we accomplished."

Hana promised, "There's never a dull moment, you will be dying laughing."

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment

Joining Hana and Ebie on Relatively Famous are Myles O'Neal, the son of basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal, Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff, daughter of Baywatch icon David Hasselhoff, Harry James Thornton, son of actor Billy Bob Thornton, Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of comedian Martin Lawrence, Austin Gunn, son of pro wrestler Billy Gunn, and Ray Parker Jr.'s entrepreneur son Redmond Parker.

Check out the interview above to hear the girls reveal which of their co-stars lives the most lavish lifestyle! Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on E!.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to meet the whole cast (and their famous parents).

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment/Getty Images
Harry James Thornton

Harry James Thornton, son of Academy Award winning actor Billy Bob Thornton, is a prop master in LA. 

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment/Getty Images
Jasmin Lawrence

Jasmin Lawrence is the daughter of famous actor and comedian Martin Lawrence and stepdaughter of three-time Super Bowl Champion and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment/Getty Images
Hana Giraldo

Daughter of rock icons Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Hana Giraldo is also a musician and entertainer.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment/Getty Images
Myles O'Neal

Model and DJ Myles O’Neal is the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and reality matriarch Shaunie O’Neal.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment/Instagram
Austin Gunn

As a second-generation professional wrestler, Austin Gunn must work twice as hard to impress his dad, Wrestling Hall of Famer Billy Gunn.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment/Getty Images
Ebie

As the daughter of hip-hop legend and pioneer rapper Eazy-E, Ebie is now carving her own path as a rising musician and performer in LA.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment
Taylor “Tay” Hasselhoff

Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff, daughter of Hollywood beach hunk David Hasselhoff, is a self-proclaimed "daddy’s girl" and a luxury real estate agent.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment
Redmond Parker

A serial entrepreneur, Ray Parker Jr. is the son of Grammy-Award-winning musician and actor Redmond Parker.

