Relatively Famous Stars Tease Ranch Hookups, Epic Fights & Lots of Drama

Watch : "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" Stars Get DOWN & DIRTY

The celeb kids are about to get down and dirty!

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules stars Hana Giraldo (daughter of music legend Pat Benatar) and Ebie (daughter of late rap icon Eazy-E) are dishing on trading in their lavish lifestyles for hard work (were talking shaving animals and picking up poop!) on E!'s new series, premiering tonight at 9 p.m.

"You know what I originally thought I was gonna be on the show to help with like Instagram," Hana joked during an exclusive interview on E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Jan. 12. "Not like picking up Kaka and shoot, sticking my hand up a cows you know who. This show really taught us a lot. It was a lot. It was a lot of work.

The co-stars promise "there's so much more that happens" on the series than what what showed in the wild trailer. For instance: "a lot of drama" and some hot hookups!

"I don't think it's possible to spend that amount time with girls and guys living together 24/7, working together and there not being some sort of [hookup] thing manifesting," Ebie teased of the ranch romances.