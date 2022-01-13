The Pods are Back: Your First Look at Love Is Blind Season 2

The pods are officially open and wE! are officially excited.
On Jan. 12, Netflix released the first trailer for the second season of Love Is Blind, the dating-show darling that debuted in 2020, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. This season features a whole new crop of singles in Chicago who are ready to fall in love with people based on who they are, not what they look like.
"The whole point is about finding out who we are as people," says one of the contestants in the trailer. "I'm getting to know someone's heart before anything else," says another.
Fans of the series will remember that the singles get to know their potential love interests through a wall. If a connection is made, the two agree to get married and only then see each other for the first time. The real trick? Seeing if they have can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before their wedding day.
Though all of the contestants are there for different reasons, one of them admits, "This experiment interests me because you know, I don't have boobs and a butt."
The hit reality series, produced by Kinetic Content, will premiere with five episodes on Feb. 11, continue with an additional four episodes on Feb. 18 and conclude with the season finale on Feb. 25. Translation: they're breaking it up so that we don't binge the entire season in one sitting.
Will this season of Love Is Blind end with contestants saying, "I Do?"
Find out if love really is blind when season two premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix.