Ryan Dorsey Celebrates Naya Rivera's 35th Birthday With Emotional Tribute

Watch : Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Praises "Strong" Son Josey

Naya Rivera's life and legacy continues to be celebrated.

On Jan. 12, what would've been the late actress' 35th birthday, her ex husband Ryan Dorsey opened up about the highs and lows of grief, following her untimely passing.

"At least once a day I find myself shaking my head, like it's still unbelievable, so surreal that she's gone," he wrote in a statement to People. "It's hard to write this, tears coming out my eyes. Unf--king real."

But with the tears come moments of happiness, especially when he looks at their 6-year-old son Josey.

"She knew how willing Josey was to share his things but she'd be so proud to see how he'll give things he loves away to friends or donate them," Ryan, who was married to Naya from 2014 to 2018, shared. "He has this unique literal laugh-out-LOUD cackle of laugh when he's watching TV that's kind of obnoxiously endearing like hers was, but his even more so. No matter your mood, it would make anyone smile if you heard it."