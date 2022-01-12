2022 SAG Award Nominations

Harry Styles, Kanye "Ye" West and Billie Eilish Set to Headline Coachella 2022

After two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Coachella Music Festival has its sight set on April 2022 and has locked in its headliners.

This Coachella lineup is nothing short of golden.

After months of speculation, organizers of California's annual music-and-arts festival appear to have secured their headliners for two unforgettable weekends.

According to multiple reportsHarry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye "Ye" West and Swedish House Mafia will all be part of the festival scheduled for the weekends of April 15 and April 22. 

E! News has reached out to event organizers for comment and has not heard back.

The star-studded festival has seen its lineup change in the past two years as the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to be postponed several times. The 2020 festival was originally supposed to feature Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean serving as headliners. 

Following the death of 10 attendees at his Astroworld Festival in Houston on Nov. 5, Travis has not been asked back to the rescheduled event. As for Frank Ocean, he plans to return to Coachella in 2023 when his schedule allows.

"Right now, it's the Wild West," Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett told the Los Angeles Times in August 2021. "I'm just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about."

According to Coachella's website, all guests will have to show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event or proof of full vaccination.

To see who else has served as a headliner at the always-star-studded event, take a trip down memory lane below

Beyoncé (2018)

Coachella turned into Beychella when Beyoncé headlined the festival. The singer performed songs such as "Formation," "Drunk in Love," "7/11," and "Baby Boy" and also reunited with Destiny's Child! (Watch video)

Ariana Grande (2019)

The singer performed hits such as "God Is a Woman," "Sweetener," "No Tears Left to Cry," "Break Free" and "Thank U, Next." Nicki Minaj joined her onstage for "Side to Side" and "Bang Bang" and *NSYNC also reunited onstage (minus Justin Timberlake) for a rendition of her song "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" and their hit "Tearin' Up My Heart." (Watch video)

Billie Eilish (2019)

The singer made her onstage Coachella debut a week after she released her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The 17-year-old star performed songs such as "Bad Guy," "You Should See Me in a Crown," "My Strange Addiction," "Bury a Friend" and "All the Good Girls Go to Hell." (Watch video)

Drake (2015)

Drizzy took the stage to perform tracks such as "We Made It," "The Motto," "Trophies," "Legend," "Worst Behavior" and "Started From the Bottom." Madonna made a surprise appearance to perform with him her songs "Human Nature" and "Hung Up." (Watch video)

Eminem (2018)

The rapper was joined onstage by his mentor Dr. Dre and fellow rapper 50 Cent. The set list included tracks like "Rap God," "The Way I Am," "In Da Club," "The Real Slim Shady" and "California Love." (Watch video)

Kendrick Lamar (2017)

The artist performed songs such as "DNA," "Element," "King Kunta" and "XXX." Travis Scott also joined him onstage to perform "Goosebumps." (Watch video)

OutKast (2014)

The group performed tracks like "B.O.B.," "Ms. Jackson," "Rosa Parks," and, of course, "Hey Ya!" (Watch video)

Red Hot Chili Peppers (2013)

The rock group performed hits such as "Snow (Hey Oh)," "Under the Bridge," "Higher Ground," "Californication" and "Give It Away." (Watch video)

Billboard was first to report the 2022 headliners. 

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov. To plan your vaccine, head to NBC's Plan Your Vaccine site at PlanYourVaccine.com.

