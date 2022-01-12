Joe Jonas and Chloe Bridges' Reunion Will Delight Camp Rock Fans

Watch : Kevin Jonas Talks "Camp Rock" 10-Year Anniversary

Now this is what we came here for!

More than 11 years since Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam premiered on the Disney Channel, Joe Jonas once again tugged on our heartstrings when he recently reunited with his former co-star, Chloe Bridges. As it turned out, the two made a brief appearance on the second season of The Righteous Gemstones, and Chloe—whose husband, Adam DeVine, stars in the HBO series—took to Instagram to share a photo of their sweet reunion.

"Here's some bts from season 2 episode 2 of @therighteousgemstones which is now streaming on @hbomax!" Chloe wrote in a Jan. 10 post. "I live in South Carolina with Adam for half the year while he's shooting the show, so I was very pumped when the @roughhousepictures crew asked me if I wanted to go to set for a few days."

"Plus, one of my scenes involved Joe singing while I'm just kinda in the background somewhere, a skillset I had already honed during Camp Rock 2, so I guess the part was perfect for me," she added. "Congrats to the whole crew on season two !!"