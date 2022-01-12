Why You Shouldn't Call How I Met Your Father a Reboot

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Don't call it a comeback.

Isaac Aptaker would like you to know that his new Hulu series, How I Met Your Father, which premieres Jan. 18, is not a reboot of How I Met Your Mother, and he wants people to stop calling it one. According to TVLine, during the comedy series' virtual appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Jan. 11, the co-creator made it clear that the series is a "stand-alone sequel."

"People keep referring to the show as a ‘reboot,' and it's not a reboot," Aptaker said.

"It's set in the world of the previous show, but it's really its own thing. That said, we love How I Met Your Mother," the executive producer continued. "There are going to be lots of little rewards for people who love the original if they stick with us."

He also mentioned that original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, and original director Pamela Fryman, are "very involved" in the making of How I Met Your Father.

If by "little rewards" he means Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) is making appearance, we're in.