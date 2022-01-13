Meet Jon Tenney, Sarah Jessica Parker's New Love Interest on And Just Like That...

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Shares FIRST Photo of "Sex and the City" Revival

Warning: The below contains spoilers for And Just Like That...'s seventh episode.

And Just Like That...Carrie Bradshaw is ready to start dating again.

The Jan. 13 episode kicked off with a time lapse, showing Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) dutifully writing her new book about becoming a widow. Though her editor couldn't get enough of the serious story, she reminded Carrie that her readers also expect light and laughter from her. And so, the editor suggested that Carrie start dating again, allowing her book to have a more hopeful ending.

With the help of Seema (Sarita Choudhury), who created a dating profile for the widowed writer, Carrie found herself on a date with widower teacher Peter (Jon Tenney). Because this was both their first dates since their respective spouses died, Carrie and Peter drank quite a bit, resulting in a scene we never need to see again. (We'll spare you the details—just think about your last hangover.)

Though Carrie had written off dating after this encounter, Peter redeemed himself during an oh-so-awkward auction at Charlotte's (Kristin Davis) kids' school. Specifically, he swooped in and bid on a date with Carrie when no one else would.