9 Rain Boots It Girls Are Wearing This Season

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether your daily commute requires you brave the elements or you're in California and experience the occasional rain shower, having a trusted pair of rain boots in your wardrobe is a must.

Historically, rain boots have been worn out of necessity rather than for the purpose of making a fashion statement. But celebs like Cardi B, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Irina Shayk are proving the cold weather shoe doesn't have to be boring. Even designers like Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga are coming out with rain boot styles that are flying off the shelves!

If you have a designer pair of rain boots on your Pinterest board, but can't afford to splurge, we feel you. For this reason, we scoured the internet to find similar styles that won't break the bank.

Below, our findings that will make any rainy day a bit more enjoyable (and chic)!