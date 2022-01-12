Go Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's $29 Million New York City Penthouse

Watch : Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

Justin Timberlake is ready to say "bye, bye, bye" to one of his properties.

E! News can confirm that the musician and wife Jessica Biel have sold their New York City penthouse for $29 million.

According to online records, the couple first purchased the four-bedroom Tribeca penthouse in 2017 for $20.2 million. Now, the pair is able to walk away with a sizable profit in a sale first confirmed by the Wall Street Journal.

So what made this space special for the famous family for so long? For starters, the 5,375 square-foot condominium had more than enough space for their two children, Silas, 6, and Phineas, 17 months.

And while the property had top-notch security to evade any and all paparazzi, residents were still able to enjoy countless amenities like a pool, roof deck, city views and concierge services.

Although it's unclear where the couple plans to reside next, they have been spending quality time in Montana as they raise their kids away from the spotlight.