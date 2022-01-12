How Andrew Garfield's "Deeply Moving" SAG Awards Nomination Celebrates the Life of Jonathan Larson

Macall Polay/NETFLIX

"One of the big experiences that Jonathan goes through in this film is an awareness and a kind of acceptance of loss," Andrew explained. "And, you know, awareness that life is finite, that life is short. And it's so painful to accept that—it's so much easier to try to live under the illusion that we're all gonna live forever. But I think only when you accept that and when you're met with that in a visceral way, does life starts to really become meaningful in a deeper way."

Andrew, whose mother Lynn died in 2019, acknowledged that although death is not an easy subject to discuss, he's found "joy" in talking about it. He shared, "We don't often talk as openly or honestly about our grief and our losses. It's been labeled as not as attractive as talking about our successes and joy, you know? But there's so much joy in talking about my mother. There's so much joy in sharing a community of consolation."

The Social Network star first shared these sentiments in a November interview with Stephen Colbert, and since then he's had fans and friends open up to him about their experiences with death.