What Emma Watson and Tom Felton Really Think About the Internet's Interest in Their Relationship Status

Did Tom Felton Ever Have a Crush on Emma Watson?

The chemistry between Emma Watson and Tom Felton is pure magic.

During the recent Harry Potter 20th anniversary special, Emma shared that as a child she "fell in love" with Tom while on the set of their first film together, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Shortly afterward, fans of the series quickly took to the Internet to share their wish for the longtime friends to become something more.

However, in an interview with British Vogue, Emma addressed the online reaction and put any potential dating rumors to rest. "We speak most weeks," she said, "and we just think it's sweet."

In the special, Emma, who is in a relationship with Leo Robinton, reflected on her childhood crush and the close friendship they still share to this day.

"I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was No. 7, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day," she said during the reunion. "He was three years above me and so for him he was like, ‘You're like my little sister.'"