What Emma Watson and Tom Felton Really Think About the Internet's Interest in Their Relationship Status

The chemistry between Emma Watson and Tom Felton is pure magic.
During the recent Harry Potter 20th anniversary special, Emma shared that as a child she "fell in love" with Tom while on the set of their first film together, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Shortly afterward, fans of the series quickly took to the Internet to share their wish for the longtime friends to become something more.
However, in an interview with British Vogue, Emma addressed the online reaction and put any potential dating rumors to rest. "We speak most weeks," she said, "and we just think it's sweet."
In the special, Emma, who is in a relationship with Leo Robinton, reflected on her childhood crush and the close friendship they still share to this day.
"I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was No. 7, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day," she said during the reunion. "He was three years above me and so for him he was like, ‘You're like my little sister.'"
Tom added that he became "very protective" of Emma after learning about her crush one day while in the hair and makeup department.
"Yeah, I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day," he said. "There's always been something that's like, I don't know, a kinship."
This isn't the first time that Tom and Emma have had to dispel rumors about their relationship. Last June, Tom expanded on his feelings for his Gryffindor pal and their close, platonic connection.
"We are something, if that makes any sense," Tom told Entertainment Tonight, "as far as we've been very close for a long time. And I adore her, I think she's fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment. But as far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing."