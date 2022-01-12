Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett Cheated on Her With "Many" Women, Calls It "Repeated Behavior"

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Lala Kent & Randall Emmett SPLIT

She's SURving up the cold hard truth.

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent got real about her relationship with ex-fiancée Randall Emmett on the Jan. 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen that their split wasn't the result of a one-time fling but several instances of Randall's cheating.

"This has been going on for quite some time," Lala said. "It's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about and it's not just one person, it's many."

The 31-year-old reality-TV personality ended her engagement with the 50-year-old film producer after more than three years together in October 2021, but she believes his infidelity started after she got sober in 2018.

"I don't know how I didn't see it," she added, noting that she may not have known it at the time, but there were several red flags.

For example, "the constant phone use."

"It was glued to him," Lala recalled. "He couldn't even go into a massage without his phone on him, and he was very funny if I would get anywhere near the phone."