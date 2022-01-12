Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett Cheated on Her With "Many" Women, Calls It "Repeated Behavior"

She's SURving up the cold hard truth.
Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent got real about her relationship with ex-fiancée Randall Emmett on the Jan. 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen that their split wasn't the result of a one-time fling but several instances of Randall's cheating.
"This has been going on for quite some time," Lala said. "It's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about and it's not just one person, it's many."
The 31-year-old reality-TV personality ended her engagement with the 50-year-old film producer after more than three years together in October 2021, but she believes his infidelity started after she got sober in 2018.
"I don't know how I didn't see it," she added, noting that she may not have known it at the time, but there were several red flags.
For example, "the constant phone use."
"It was glued to him," Lala recalled. "He couldn't even go into a massage without his phone on him, and he was very funny if I would get anywhere near the phone."
According to Lala, Randall was also "gone" all the time.
"He was never around," she added. "But I just figured, who would creep around with him? Like, I really thought that."
Lala may not have seen the red flags at the time, but thankfully, the pair had already agreed to a prenuptial arrangement prior to breaking up.
"I was always very concerned about that because, you know, I'm only 31," she said, revealing that she's "satisfied" with the prenup's terms. "Who knows what my future holds? And I just didn't ever want him to be able to have any piece of what I could potentially have in the future. I just wanted it to be exactly what I said on the show, 'What's yours is yours, what's mine is mine. And I just want you out of my life.'"
When Andy asked whether she and Randall still keep in touch, Lala explained that she communicates with him only "through an app and it has just to do with Ocean," their 10-month-old daughter.
"There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it," she said. "So Ocean is the main focus and that's how we communicate. If it doesn't have to do with her, then, you know, I have no desire to communicate with that person."

