Watch Heather Dubrow Confront Noella Bergener in a Tense RHOC Sneak Peek

Watch : Heather Dubrow Accuses "RHOC" Newbie of Gifting Daughter Porn

A reconciliation gone wrong.

Heather Dubrow is eager to clear the air with Noella Bergener on the Jan. 12 all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but as this exclusive sneak peek shows, things don't exactly go as planned.

The pair's conversation begins with Heather asking Noella why she called her "a fake bitch"—an accusation that's corroborated by a flashback of Noella doing just that—and to her surprise, Noella owns up to it.

"I knew going into that lunch I was very raw," Noella says of the day she made the remark. "I was very emotional."

Continuing, the new RHOC star admits she "lashed out" at Heather, but only because she was so upset with her estranged husband, James.

"So misplaced aggression?" Heather asks, to which Noella responds, "100 percent."

Unfortunately, the conversation is far from over. Heather says she can let the "fake bitch" comment slide, but there's also the issue of Noella telling Gina Kirschenheiter that Heather can't be trusted.