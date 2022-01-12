2022 SAG Award Nominations

2022 SAG Award Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises from Kristen Stewart to Elizabeth Olsen

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced the nominees for the 2022 SAG Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The 2022 SAG Awards are drawing mixed reactions after snubbing a few big names.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced the nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Instagram Live. It was a moment of much anticipation after the Golden Globe Awards went untelevised and unattended by their own nominees. As such, movie and TV fans are looking to the SAG Awards for their Academy Award predictions.

However, like with any award show, fans were dismayed to wake up and learn that their favorite stars were not nominated. Kristen Stewart, Selena Gomez and Rachel Zegler were left out of the running in their respective categories, while shows like InsecureWandavision and Dickinson were ignored entirely.

On the other hand, some worthy newcomers got a nod from the SAG-AFTRA cardholders. Squid Game was nominated for Ensemble Cast and Yellowstone received its first major nomination too.

So, it's not all bad news. 

To see the snubs and surprises of the 2022 SAG Award nominees, continue scrolling!

Cam McLeod/Paramount Network
SURPRISE

Yellowstone

SAG-AFTRA cardholders are seemingly catching up on their TV, as Yellowstone just received it's first major nomination after four seasons. The Paramount Network series is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, which means it's time to start watching the series now, if you haven't already.

Barbara Nitke/Hulu
SNUB

Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Though the Hulu series was nominated for Ensemble Cast and Steve Martin and Martin Short were recognized in the Male Actor category, viewers of the show were surprised Selena was passed over for an individual nomination. Though Steve and Martin delivered hilarious performances, Selena's portrayal of Mabel balanced out the trio and added a sense of emotional depth.

Noh Juhan / Netflix
SURPRISE

Squid Game

SAG-AFTRA cardholders made history when they nominated Squid Game stars Jung Ho-Yeon and Lee Jung-Jae for their roles in the Netflix series, as the actors are the first individual performers to be nominated for non-English language TV roles. Additionally, the ensemble cast nod makes the show the first non-English language TV show to be nominated in the category.

Disney+
SNUB

Elizabeth Olsen Wandavision, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

The Marvel star was surprisingly left out of this category after portraying the Scarlet Witch in the Disney+ series. This comes after Elizabeth won Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Wandavision was also ignored in the stunt categories, with Marvel's Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier being nominated instead.

Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Fox
SNUB

Rachel Zegler West Side Story, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

After winning a Golden Globe for her role in West Side Story, critics thought the teen was a shoe-in for a SAG nomination but it seems it wasn't meant to be. Though she wasn't nominated, her co-star, Ariana DeBose, was named in the Supporting Role category. 

Mario Perez/HBO
SURPRISE

Murray Bartlett The White Lotus, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

The Australian actor received his first SAG Award nomination for his portrayal of Armond in Mike White's The White Lotus. It's especially surprising considering HBO ordered a second season of the show just before the finale. Nonetheless, he and Jennifer Coolidge are more than deserving of their nominations. 

1238871 - "Spencer" - Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in SPENCER. Photo by Pablo Larrain
SNUB

Kristen Stewart Spencer, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Ahead of the 2022 award season, the Pablo Larraín film seemed poised for multiple nominations but fans were dismayed to learn neither the movie nor Kristen were nominated for a SAG Award. While the film itself received mixed reviews, the Twilight actress was applauded for her portrayal of Princess Diana.

Merie Wallace/HBO
SNUB

Issa Rae Insecure, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

The actress and the series itself were left out of contention for the 2021 SAG Awards following their final season. It's baffling that the series has never received a SAG Award nomination after five seasons on the air.

Apple TV+
SNUB

Hailee Steinfeld Dickinson and Hawkeye, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

With two shows in the running for award season, it seemed that Hailee had double the chances for a SAG nomination. However, both her Apple TV+ and Disney+ series were overlooked by her fellow card holders, even after critics applauded Hailee's portrayal of Emily Dickinson in the final season of the show. As for her performance in Hawkeye, Hailee is not the only Marvel star to be snubbed—Elizabeth Olsen's Wandavision was left out of the nominations too.

