This Pore-Blurring, Mattifying Primer Has 105.4K Sephora "Loves" & It’s 50% Off Today Only

If you are starting 2022 with a goal to be on top of your skincare and actually stick with a better routine, you're in luck because there are some major savings to shop all month long. Right now, the Ulta Love Your Skin Event is going on with 24-hour deals on some of the most highly-effective, top-selling products. And, in response, Sephora has an ongoing sale of its own. You can stock up on some of your old favorites or try out some new products at half price.

Today's Sephora deal is on the Dr. Brandt Skincare Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, which is a makeup primer that diminishes the appearances of pores and mattifies the skin to create a smooth canvas for makeup application.

For 24 hours only, you can get this for 50% off. It's so good that one Sephora shopper raved, "The BEST primer I've ever used!!! I have tried dozens of $50 primers and all the mainstream shoppers brands but nothing compares to this! Hides all my pores, grips my makeup all day while absorbing oily skin and doesn't crease my makeup after long wear like the others! I am in love with this product!!"