This Iconic Concealer Sells Once Every 12 Seconds & It’s on Sale for 30% Off

With so many makeup products out there these days, word of mouth and customer reviews can be the best resources to make shopping decisions. If so many people are buying something on a consistent basis, it's definitely worth checking out. Did you know that a Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is sold every 12 seconds? Yep, you read that correctly. Every. 12. Seconds.
This iconic concealer has a devoted following for many reasons. The full-coverage formula smooths and brightens the skin without settling. It last for 16 hours of flawless wear, which means you have zero to worry about throughout the day.
If you already know what's up and love this concealer, it's the perfect time to restock because It's 30% off through January 14. If you haven't tried it yet, what are you waiting for? The legendary concealer and other items from the Shape Tape collection are on sale at a major discount. If you want to find out why this famous concealer broke the internet, you just click "add to cart." You won't regret it.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
This is the award-winning concealer that sells every 12 seconds. It's full-coverage with a natural matte finish. The concealer smooths, brightens, and makes your eyes appear lifted. And there's zero need to worry about it creasing or caking because it delivers 16 hours of flawless wear. That's not all though. This product blurs the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.
This one is definitely worth checking out. The numbers don't lie:
100% agree it doesn't crease or look cakey
100% agree skin looks & feels smoother
100% agree undereyes look smoother
100% agree it covers dark circles
100% would recommend to a friend
97% agree it blurs & smooths appearance of wrinkles & fine lines
Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
If hydration is your top priority, check out the creamy version of the best-selling concealer. It's nourishing, hydrating, and plumps the skin because it's formulated with hyaluronic acid, mango butter, shea butter, and prickly pear, which are moisturizing ingredients. The concealer increases the skin's firmness and diminishes the appearance of redness and inflammation. Plus, it's long-lasting because it's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.
A makeup artist shared, "This is a must have concealer!! I use this for myself and my clients. As a makeup artist, I find that a lot of concealers lack that creamy, buildable coverage but shape tape definitely fulfills that for me. The coverage is excellent, and a little goes a long way."
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
If you love the concealer, but you just want more, you need to check out the Tarte Face Tape Foundation. You get that full coverage that you desire without that heavy feeling you get with other foundations. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweatproof, so you'll have nothing to worry about throughout the day. It nourishes the skin, while delivering a matte, natural finish. It even blurs the appearances of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles.
A fan of the product shared, "This is my favorite foundation. It's lightweight but full coverage. I've never been into full coverage until I purchased this foundation a year ago but I love it."
Another declared, "This product is amazing; great coverage, long lasting, color does not fade and does not break out my face. Finally, found the perfect foundation. Please, don't change a thing!"
Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand
This sheer liquid brightener is an instant eye lift in a tube! It delivers that natural, lit-from-within, youthful glow that we all want, WITHOUT glitter or shimmer. If you didn't get 8 hours of beauty sleep, just use this and no one will ever know. It brightens dark circles, color corrects, soothes, softens, and blurs imperfections.
"I am obsessed. A little bit goes a long way but it creates the PERFECT glow!! It is my new favorite makeup product," a fan of the product shared.
Tarte Base Tape Hydrating Primer
Hydrate your skin for 12 hours and improve the wear of your makeup when apply this primer before makeup application. This extends the wear of your glam, prevents makeup from caking in lines or pores and smooths your complexion.
"This is my all time favorite primer!! I have tried so many primers that either don't work or just kind of work. This one is best ever. It's very moisturizing and it smells fantastic, like being at the beach which is my favorite place," a happy shopper shared.
Tarte Shape Tape Waterproof Body Makeup
If you don't have any body makeup in your toiletry bag, you need to check this out. It's great to have on hand for those "just in case" skincare emergencies. Use this to smooth and conceal bruises, scars, veins, age spots, stretch marks, cellulite, and wrinkles. It's matte, waterproof and long-lasting.
A Tarte shopper said, "This is my summer game changer! I have very visible veins on my legs after three pregnancies. I love wearing shorts in the summer and am extremely self conscious about my legs. This makeup covers everything beautifully—excellent coverage and leaves a natural sheen. Once it dries, it doesn't transfer onto anything, is sweat proof. Actually lasts a few days without showering."
Tarte Shape Tape Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray
Lock in your makeup for 16 hours with this sweatproof, waterproof, and transfer-proof setting spray. No more melting, cracking, fading, or settling into lines and this spray is residue-free. You can even keep this in your bag to refresh and soothe your skin throughout the day.
If you want to see just how effective this setting spray is, check out the video below. You will be amazed.
