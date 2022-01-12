Parents of Late Jeopardy! Star Brayden Smith Sue Hospital Over His "Preventable" Death

The death of a 24-year-old Jeopardy! champion has sparked a medical malpractice lawsuit.
Debbie Smith confirmed last February that her son, game show contestant Brayden Smith, had passed away not long after his winning streak on Jeopardy!. She didn't give a cause of death.
Now, his parents Debbie and Scott Smith are suing Nevada physicians Godwin Ofikwu and Irfana Razzaq, as well as Dignity Health and St. Rose Dominican Hospital – San Martin Campus and more defendants.
"His last days were a nightmare. His death was preordained by the misconduct of doctors and nurses. None of this had to be," reads the Jan. 11 lawsuit obtained by E! News.
His parents say that Brayden underwent a colon removal surgery on Jan. 15, 2021, at St. Rose hospital but he allegedly didn't receive some medicine that would help prevent blood clots. "Brayden was never given heparin or anticoagulants post-surgery which was below the standard of care," the suit states.
Per the lawsuit, Brayden then developed pulmonary emboli, which are a type of blood clot, before he died on Feb. 5, 2021.
The lawsuit states that Brayden "suffered severe and extreme physical pain and suffering prior to his death."
His parents say his passing was "a direct and proximate result of the negligence of Defendants," adding in the filing, "This is a very sad case about a young man whose death was preventable."
Robert E. Murdock, an attorney for the Smith family, tells E! News, "Had a doctor or a nurse checked to make sure anticoagulants were actually ordered and given, Brayden would be alive."
The lawyer adds, "But this case is not just about death. Brayden suffered before he died because the hospital, its nurses, and the home health nurse, failed to teach and take care of this young man with a new Ostomy."
Gordon M. Absher, Communications Manager for Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals, tells E! News they are "reviewing the case but do not comment on pending litigation."
Brayden won $115,798 during his five-game run on Jeopardy! and was one of the final contestants to appear before host Alex Trebek's death in November 2020.
His parents are now requesting the defendants pay them for various damages and legal fees, with the filing stating that they have incurred expenses for Brayden's medical care, treatment, funeral costs and more.
Per the suit, his estate has suffered an economic loss. Debbie and Scott say they have lost "love, support and companionship," as well as experienced "emotional distress and pain and suffering as a result of the untimely death of their son."
They request a jury trial.
No attorney information was available for the defendants.