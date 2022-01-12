Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Discusses Her Sexuality, Saying “Gender Is Whatever”

Watch : Ava Phillippe Dishes on Beauty Advice From Reese Witherspoon

Ava Phillippe isn't into labels, at least when it comes to her dating preferences.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's 22-year-old daughter didn't hold back during an "Ask Me Anything" on her Instagram Story on Jan. 10 when a fan wondered about her sexuality.

After being asked, "Do u like boys or girls?" Ava responded that she was open-minded.

"I'm attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever)," the pink-haired star wrote across a smiling selfie, according to People.

Ava has been dating fellow UC Berkeley student Owen Mahoney for two years and the low-key couple occasionally shares photos of their relationship on social media.

"These two," Reese commented on a June 21 post of Ava and her boyfriend, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

While she tends to keep the details of her romance mum, in a December interview for E!'s Daily Pop, Ava told Francesca Amiker that "a sense of empathy" is something that all those who are closest to her seem to share.