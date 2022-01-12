Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Discusses Her Sexuality, Saying “Gender Is Whatever”

Ava Phillippe isn't into labels, at least when it comes to her dating preferences.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's 22-year-old daughter didn't hold back during an "Ask Me Anything" on her Instagram Story on Jan. 10 when a fan wondered about her sexuality.
After being asked, "Do u like boys or girls?" Ava responded that she was open-minded.
"I'm attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever)," the pink-haired star wrote across a smiling selfie, according to People.
Ava has been dating fellow UC Berkeley student Owen Mahoney for two years and the low-key couple occasionally shares photos of their relationship on social media.
"These two," Reese commented on a June 21 post of Ava and her boyfriend, along with a heart-eyes emoji.
While she tends to keep the details of her romance mum, in a December interview for E!'s Daily Pop, Ava told Francesca Amiker that "a sense of empathy" is something that all those who are closest to her seem to share.
"People that are able to be that honest and tap into that empathy in such a real way, there's nothing like it to me," she explained. "My friends, I think they all have their own ways of doing it, I love that about them. And in my romantic life it's also important, for sure."
Ava also admitted she puts a lot of thought into all of her social media posts, asking herself, "What is that going to mean to somebody else, what does it mean to me? Is this helpful? Is it important? Is it charitable? Is it something I want the world to see from me?"
"I do have a platform of some sort, for sure," she continued, "and I want to be conscious of what I am posting. I might not always get it right but I'm always going to try my best to put good out there."
Ava, who recently stared in her first-ever beauty campaign, for Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton, said she'll share something if "it feels like a human experience and it feels right."
"That gut feeling of, someone might need to hear this," she said. "It makes me feel good, in more ways than one, to be able to share and be real with people on social media as much as is possible. We do see a lot of the falsified sides [of people] or the facades, and it's just not completely true of everyone, and I think a little truth is good sometimes."