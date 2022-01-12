Adele’s New Music Video Will Have You Saying “Oh My God”

Oh my god, Adele has done it again.
The 33-year-old singer just dropped the music video for her latest single, "Oh My God," off her latest album, 30.
In the edgy video, which debuted Jan. 12, Adele serves up a Snow White vibe, wearing a vibrant red ballgown, styled with bold red lipstick and matching silver teardrop necklace, rings and earrings.
At one point, her dancers jump over flaming chairs and show their moves on a mattress, while she holds onto an apple. At the end of the video, she even takes a bite.
First appearing as the fifth track on Adele's fourth studio album, "Oh My God" is a dance-pop bop details her journey of love, loss, and acceptance after her 2019 divorce from husband Simon Konecki.
In an interview with Audacy, the Grammy winner revealed the song is "about the first time that I basically left my house after my anxiety and stuff like that started to sort of subside."
"I went out with some girlfriends and my girlfriends are like, ‘You're single, 30, and ready to mingle,'" Adele recalled. "And I was like, ‘I ain't ready to mingle at all. What the hell are you talking about?"
The "Easy On Me" singer, who shares 9-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband, also admitted she was "terrified" at the prospect of dating in Los Angeles.
"I wasn't ready to start dating anyway, but I was scared that if I did, that I would probably make some really bad decisions because I wasn't ready," she said. "I remember the first time [someone flirted], and I was like, ‘Do you mind? I'm married.' And my friends were like, ‘But you're not.' And I was like, 'Oh, s--t. OK, oh my god.'"
Adele and Simon finalized their divorce last March, nearly two years after they announced their decision to separate. She has since moved on with NBA sports agent Rich Paul.
The new couple first sparked dating rumors in July, when they were spotted looking cozy at the NBA Finals. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in November, Adele opened up about her new relationship and what first attracted her to Rich.
"He's just hilarious. He's so funny. And very smart. Very, very smart," she said. "It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."
The singer also explained why her romance with the 39-year-old businessman feels different.
"[It's] the first time I've loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else," she said. "Yeah, by arriving and turning up. Maybe I'm getting a different version of him as well. It's just timing."