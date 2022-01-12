Opera Gloves Are the Latest It Girl Fashion Accessory for Winter

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Long gloves or opera gloves have been around for decades, and yet, they're still just as fashionable as ever. In fact, celebs like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, Madison Beer and more have been seen sporting these classic accessories in recent months. Not to mention, it's an accessory that's been worn by icons like Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe.

It's not hard to see why they're well-loved to this day. Opera gloves are elegant, timeless and can easily take your evening look to the next level. Best part is, you don't have to break the bank to try this ultra-chic look for yourself.

We've rounded up a few great options from Amazon, Free People, Unique Vintage and more. Check those out below.