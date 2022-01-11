The Real's Jeannie Mai Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jeezy

Parenthood is about to get real for Jeannie Mai Jenkins.
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Real co-host announced the arrival of her first child with Jeezy.
"I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family," she wrote on Instagram with a photo from the hospital. "Baby Jenkins is here."
While the sex and name of the baby have yet to be revealed, it didn't stop fans—including Tamera Mowry Housley, who left three heart emojis—from expressing their excitement in the comments section.
Previously, Jeannie said she would not be learning the sex of her child before the birth. In a September interview with WWD, the mom-to-be explained that her decision "makes things more exciting rather than defining the baby with pink skirts or blue corduroy shorts."
"I'm getting everything because I want the baby to have options," Jeannie added. "It's very awakening to see how much you put your baby into very specific stereotypes, based on whether or not you know it's a boy or a girl."
Back in September, Jeannie announced that she was expecting during the season premiere of The Real. Although she'd previously said she didn't see motherhood in her future, a relationship with Jeezy changed things.
"I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you," Jeannie shared with her co-hosts, including Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton and Garcelle Beauvais. "I'm so thankful to be on a show that's really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently than I would have ever imagined seeing myself."
She added, "I've got to come home and tell the girls that have always accepted me at every stage of my life, have been through my ups and downs and have always encouraged me to a place where, I feel like you've all individually always told me to, if I wanted to be a mom, I'd be an awesome mom."
During her pregnancy journey, Jeannie was able to enjoy two separate baby showers, including a winter-wonderland extravaganza at her home. She also shared how excited she was to become a mom with Jeezy by her side.
"Jeezy made me realize I've never really felt safe in my life, you know?" Jeannie said on The Real. "And of course that has to do with things that happened when I was younger. But when you know what feeling unsafe is like, that becomes your world. And falling in love with Jeezy, meeting somebody who also didn't feel safe in their life, we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us. So as soon as you feel safe in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden you start having visions and dreams. And for both of us, at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids."
Jeannie's co-hosts are expected to talk about their friend's big news on the Jan. 12 episode of The Real.