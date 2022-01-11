Bob SagetGolden GlobesKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See the Hilarious, NSFW Dollface Season 2 Trailer

In the new trailer for Dollface's second season, Jules and company take a sexy dance class, go shopping for sex toys and more. Check it out here.

By Alyssa Ray Jan 11, 2022 11:46 PM
TVBrenda SongKat DenningsShay Mitchell
Season two of Dollface isn't afraid to get a little NSFW.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Hulu dropped the first trailer for the long awaited second season, which arrives with new episodes—over two years after its initial debut—in February. And while it's been some time since we've hung out with our favorite girl gang, Dollface's new sneak promises that season two will be as funny as its predecessor.

The trailer kicks off with Jules (Kat Dennings) attending a sexy dance class with gal pals Madison (Brenda Song), Stella (Shay Mitchell) and Izzy (Esther Povitsky). Though Stella seems to take to the routine, Jules struggles to get into the saucy moves, commenting, "Am I doing this wrong? I feel like Velma looking for her glasses."

Of course, season two offers more than just awkward dance moves, as it features the ladies "post pandemic, post heartbreak" and "heading toward turning thirty," according to the streamer's description.

"Having successfully reunited with her friends," the description continues, "Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love and a deeper relationship with each of themselves."

Although, we aren't sure how Jules is doing in the love department, since the new trailer shows her hiding from adorable Wes (Matthew Gray Gubler). In response to Jules' romantic plight, Stella bluntly asks, "Are we actually seeing Jules sexually frustrated?"

"I feel like I'm in eighth grade," she responds.

This inspires Izzy to comment, "Well I can tell you what I did in eighth grade, and it involved ruining several electric toothbrushes."

TMI, Izzy. TMI.

The oversharing doesn't stop there, as the trailer features the girl gang on a very special shopping trip: Stella needs a new sex toy. A confused Madison inquires, "Is it like shoes? Do you need to walk around the store a little, make sure its comfortable?"

For a taste of the hilarity to come, watch the full season two trailer above. Oh, and for Dollface's return date and other premieres of note, scroll through the gallery below!

Fox
Call Me Kat (FOX) - Jan. 9

Mayim Bialik is back in Call Me Kat, with season two premiering on Thursday, Jan. 9. 

Joe Viles/FOX
Pivoting (FOX) - Jan. 9

Three women (Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q) truly YOLO following the death of their childhood pal. Pivoting premieres on Jan. 9. 

 

HBO
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max) - Jan. 9

Praise be, The Righteous Gemstones is back! Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine return as the eccentric religious family for season two, airing Sunday, Jan. 9.

The CW
Superman & Lois (The CW) - Jan. 11

It's a bird, it's a plan, it's a season two premiere! Superman & Lois returns to The CW on Jan. 11. 

TBS
Wipeout (TBS) - Jan. 11

Watch competitors test their strength on obstacle courses during season two of Wipeout, hosted by Nicole Byer and John Cena.

Boris Martin/The CW
NAOMI (The CW) - Jan. 11

New series NAOMI premieres on The CW Jan. 11. 

The CW
Batwoman (The CW) - Jan. 12

Batwoman swoops in to pick up its mid-season on Jan. 12. 

Katie Yu/HBO Max
Peacemaker (HBO Max) - Jan. 13

John Cena is Peacemaker in this Suicide Squad spin-off, landing on HBO Max on Jan. 13. 

Quantrell D. Colbert/Netflix
Archive 81 (Netflix) - Jan. 14

Mamoudou Athie stars as a video archivist who is drawn into a true crime cold case while reconstructing a 1994 documentary. The new Netflix series, premiering Jan. 14, is loosely based on the podcast of the same name. 

YouTube
Britannia (EPIX) - Jan. 16

Britannia fans can rejoice as season three premieres Sunday, Jan. 16 on EPIX. 

Patrick Wymore/Hulu
How I Met Your Father (Hulu) - Jan. 18

The highly-anticipated series premiere of How I Met Your Father kicks off on Jan. 18. The Hulu show follows Sophie (Hilary Duff) as she tells her son the story of how she met his father. 

Freeform/Koury Angelo
Single Drunk Female (Freeform) - Jan. 20

Jenni Konner and Simone Finch are behind Freeform's new comedy Single Drunk Female starring Sofia Black-D'Elia who is an alcoholic ad exec that moves back in with her mother (Ally Sheedy) to both sober up and grow up. The series debuts with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, Jan. 20. 

Netflix
Ozark (Netflix) - Jan. 21

Viewers will say farewell to the twisted family at the heart of Ozark as the Netflix series debuts its fourth and final season on 

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Content Services
As We See It (Prime Video) - Jan. 21

A group of roommates on the autism spectrum navigate their 20s in the latest series from Friday Night Lights creator Jason Katims, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 21.

Apple TV +
Servant (AppleTV+) - Jan. 21

M. Night Shyamalan's Servant is back for a spooky season three on Jan. 21. 

Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME
Billions (Showtime) - Jan. 23

Following Damian Lewis' departure from the series, Billions is back for season six on Sunday, Jan. 23. 

ABC/Daniel Delgado
Promised Land (ABC) - Jan. 24

This epic family drama starring John Ortiz and Bellamy Young follows two Latinx families who battle across generations for control of California's Sonoma Valley. 

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO
The Gilded Age (HBO Max) - Jan. 24

Louisa Jacobson plays a penniless Pennsylvania transplant who moves in with her wealthy aunts, played by Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski, in the latest period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, set in 1880s New York. The Gilded Age premieres on HBO Max on Jan. 24. 

WarnerMedia
Snowpiercer (TNT) - Jan. 24

The wheel just keeps on turning for TNT's Snowpiercer, which returns for season three on Monday, Jan. 24.

Freeform
Grown-ish (Freeform) - Jan. 27

The second half of season four returns to Freeform on January 27.

Anna Maria Lopez/TruTv
Fast Foodies (truTV) - Jan. 27

Celebrity guests Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nikki Glaser and Reggie Watts stop by season two of truTV's Fast Foodies as Top Chef winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland compete to recreate favorite fast-food dishes.

Rebecca Brenneman/The CW
Walker (The CW) - Jan. 27

Walker is back on Jan. 27. 

Apple TV+
The Afterparty (AppleTV+) - Jan. 28

Tiffany Haddish stars in the new AppleTV+ ensemble mystery series The Afterparty about a mysterious death that happens at a high school reunion. The series premieres on Jan. 28. 

Enrique Baró Ubach/Netflix
In From the Cold (Netflix) - Jan. 28

Margarita Levieva stars as an American single mother whose life is turned upside down after the CIA discovers she is a former Russian spy in this Netflix thriller, premiering Jan. 28. 

Getty Images
Monarch (FOX) - Jan. 30

Real-life mother-daughter duo Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri co-star in the highly-anticipated FOX series Monarch, premiering Jan. 30 with Trace Adkins leading the ensemble cast. 

Netflix
Raising Dion (Netflix) - Feb. 1

Raising Dion returns to Netflix for season two on Feb. 1. 

RICHARD DUCREE/NETFLIX
Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) - Feb. 4

Sweet Magnolias will return for a second season on Feb. 4.

Amazon Prime Video
The Legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video) - Feb. 4

Animated series The Legend of Vox Machina launches on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 4. 

Jessica Brooks/Hulu
Dollface (Hulu) - Feb. 11

Kat Dennings, Brenda Song and more stars are back in season two of the Hulu series, premiering on Hulu Feb. 11.

Peacock; NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
BEL-AIR (Peacock) - Feb. 13

The new fresh prince of BEL-AIR will be crowned on Feb. 13.

