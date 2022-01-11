20 Things That Will Make Your Winter Wardrobe Feel Brand New

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking at your winter wardrobe thinking it could use a little refresh, don't worry. We've got you covered! Whether you're looking to clean up a few pieces you already own or wanting to add some new ones to your closet, we've rounded up some must-have things to make your winter wardrobe feel brand new.
For instance, have a sweater you absolutely adore? This top-rated fabric shaver and lint brush from Amazon can make it look like you just bought it. If you'll be sporting Ugg boots or slippers all season long, Ugg's Shoe Care Kit will keep those clean and protected.
Scroll on to see more fabulous finds that will keep your wardrobe fresh this winter.
Grandma's Secret Spot Remover, 2-Ounce
Grandma's Secret Spot Remover is an Amazon best-seller with over 13,000 five-star reviews. It's super easy to use and is said to work on stains from food, grass, crayon, oil and more. As one Amazon shopper wrote, "Sometimes my clothes come out of the dryer with what seems like grease stains on them. Nothing ever gets these stains out. Someone had mentioned this spot remover, so I decided to try it. The first time I used it, it worked wonders! The set in, dried in, stains came right out the first time. I put some solution on the stain and rubbed it in. I let it sit on the stain overnight and washed as normal. When I pulled the clothes out of the dryer, the stains were gone! Definitely love this spot remover!"
Electrolux Portable Handheld Garment & Fabric Steamer
A garment steamer is a great item to have for giving any piece of clothing a little refresh. This option from Amazon will do the job in less than five minutes.
Wool Dryer Balls by Smart Sheep 6-Pack
These best-selling wool dryer balls will soften laundry, shorten dry time and will prevent your clothes from wrapping around each other as they dry. Amazon shoppers say these work really well. In fact, they have over 42,000 five-star reviews. You can even purchase essential oils to spray on these to give your clothes a nice light scent.
Wyewye Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bag Odor Absorber
Keep your closet smelling fresh with these activated bamboo odor absorbers from Amazon. They have over 5,900 five-star reviews and shoppers say you can really smell the difference in less than a day.
UGG Shoe Care Kit
If you're sporting Ugg boots this winter, this Ugg Shoe Care Kit is a must. It has everything you need to keep your Uggs looking fresh and clean all season long including a protector, a cleaner and conditioner, a bamboo handle brush and a suede scuff eraser.
Woolite At-Home Dry Cleaner Dry Cleaning Cloths and Stain Removal
Save yourself a trip to the dry cleaners with this at-home dry care cleaner from Woolite. Apply this on any spots or stains, run it in the dryer for 20 minutes and your clothes will be good as new.
Shout Wipes - 24 Pack
Shout Wipes are super handy to have and will keep your clothes looking clean while you're on-the-go. According to one Amazon shopper, "These little towelettes work amazing! I was first introduced to them when I was buying a beautiful white dress at a department store and noticed a makeup line around the neck from other ladies trying it on. When I told the sales girl she said she'd get it out and whipped out one of these. Naturally, I wasn't very optimistic that it would work, but boy was I wrong! She pulled out the towelette and started lightly rubbing and the foundation marks were gone!" It even has a fresh, light scent.
Gleener Ultimate Fuzz Remover Fabric Shaver & Lint Brush
This fabric shaver and lint brush can keep your favorite sweater looking nice and new. It's easy to use, comes with three interchangeable edges for different types of fabric and it has over 8,700 five-star reviews. Amazon shoppers say these are truly impressive.
Gear Aid Revivex Suede, Nubuck and Fabric Boot and Shoe Care Kit with Protector Spray
Clean and protect your boots and shoes with this shoe care kit from Gear Aid. It comes with a water repellent spray, suede cleaner, boot brush and an eraser to remove scuff marks. According to multiple rave reviewa, it's totally worth. As one shopper wrote, "Wow! I figured I was wasting my money but this kit brought my Timberland boots back to life. The eraser in particular is amazing but all four items in this kit are great. I highly recommend this product."
The Laundress Sport Detergent
The Laundress Sport Detergent will keep your workout clothes in excellent shape. It was specifically made for all types of performance fabric including nylon, spandex and cotton. The scent features notes of leafy greens, orange, rose, eucalyptus, and jasmine.
The Laundress Stain Solution
This unscented stain remover from The Laundress will remove everything from red wine to pit stains. It's easy to use and works on all fabrics.
Pinch Provisions Stain Removing Towelettes
Accidental spills are the worst. Fortunately, Pinch Provisions created these stain removing towelettes for those times when you can't just throw your new shirt into the laundry.
Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner, Cleans Front Load and Top Load Washers
You can't keep your clothes smelling fresh when your washing machine isn't exactly clean. These highly-rated washing machine cleaners are a must for any home. Each pack comes with six tablets that work to remove odor causing residue. They work so well, they have over 115,000 five-star reviews.
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini
Giving your winter wardrobe a refresh also involved adding new go-to pieces you'll be wearing all season long. If you haven't gotten your hands on the newest "It" shoe of the season, the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini, we highly suggest getting a pair before they're all sold out.
Kate Spade Lori Tote
Looking for a new bag to carry around everywhere? Kate Spade's best-selling Lori tote is an excellent option. It comes in four colors, is roomy enough to fit a laptop and tablet and is on sale right now for just $89. So classy and sophisticated!
UO 90s Sport Puffer Jacket
Urban Outfitters' stylish '90s Sport Puffer Jacket is a shopper-fave that keeps selling out. Right now, you can get these in brown, white or red.
The Gym People Thick High Waist Leggings
Truth be told, you can never have too many leggings. If you're in the market for a new pair this winter, we recommend these highly-rated high waist leggings from The Gym People. You can choose between multiple colors and patterns and lengths.
Aerie Crossover Flare Leggings
Flare yoga pants are a comfy must-have for winter. Aerie's Crossover Flare Leggings feature their ultra-flattering crossover waistband that shoppers can't get enough of. You can get these in five colors.
Madewell Pull-On Straight Jeans in Saull Wash
Winter is a great a time to go shopping for a new pair of jeans. Right now, Madewell is having a Secret Stock Sale where you can score amazing deals on denim like these pull-on straight jeans for just $33.
Loritta Cable Knit Boot Sock Cuffs - 2 Pairs
These cable knit boot sock cuffs from Amazon will instantly give your go-to winter boots a fresh new look. There are nine color combinations for you to choose from, and they're on sale for just $7. They have over 2,000 five-star reviews on shoppers say they're cozy, cute and worth the money.
