Nikita Dragun Reveals Whether She’s Still Friends With Hype House Cast

The mother of draguns has arrived on our small screens!

Hype House finally dropped on Netflix on Jan. 7 and with it came lots of drama, amazing outfits by Nikita Dragun and prom. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Nikita shared her experiences on the show, in the house and with her castmates.

Nikita, who says she is still "friends with everyone from the show," which also stars Larri Merrit, Chase Hudson (a.k.a. LILHUDDY), Alex Warren, Thomas Petrou, Vinnie Hacker and Mia Hayward, shared that she has "gotten closer to Kouvr [Annon]."

"Some friends are for seasons," Nikita said. "But for the most part, my relationships with everyone are pretty much tried and true, on camera and off camera.

When it comes to her co-stars, Nikita explained that she was surprised by Thomas, the creator of Hype House. "I didn't know how much his internal struggles…or you know, all the things that he was going through," Nikita shared, "I had no idea he was having such an emotional journey."

She continued, "We relate in a lot of ways because we are both very strong people, but behind the scenes we're like, cry-babies, but we have to be tough for everyone else."