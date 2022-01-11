Bob SagetGolden GlobesKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Shakira's Kids Look All Grown Up During "Unforgettable" Trip to Disney World

Shakira enjoyed a trip to Disney World with her sons Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6. Scroll on to see the sweet family photos.

Whenever, wherever Shakira and her kids are, they're sure to be making memories.

The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram on Jan. 10 to share recent photos of her and her children, Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6, at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

"Recuerdos inolvidables! No hay nada como la fantasía! @DisneyParks @WaltDisneyWorld," Shakira wrote on Instagram alongside pics of her and her children wearing Mickey Mouse ears. "Unforgettable moments! We all need a little fantasy!"

During an interview with Walt Disney World Minute, the "Hips Don't Lie" star was asked what she and her sons were most looking forward to during their visit to the most Magical Place on Earth. Shakira said her little ones were just excited to be there and to see Mickey Mouse, and she noted that she was hoping to stop by the Haunted Mansion.

Milan and Sasha's dad, soccer player Gerard Piqué, and the Grammy winner keep their family life fairly private, though they have given fans occasional glimpses into their world on social media, posting everything from videos of them whipping up pancakes to clips of them practicing dances on TikTok.

To see pictures from their Disney trip and more sweet photos from over the years, scroll on.

Instagram
Magical Memories

Family vacation! Shakira shared snapshots of her and her children visiting Disney World in Florida in January 2022.

Instagram
All Smiles

The mother-son duo wore their Mickey Mouse ears while enjoying a day at the amusement park.

TikTok
No. 1 Fan

"Watching the @miamiheat win while having a hugs and kisses session," the artist captioned a December 2021 Instagram post, "(sweeter than a pound of cotton candy!)"

TikTok
Her “New Dancers”

Shakira posted a video of herself and her "new dancers" brushing up on their choreography to TikTok in August 2021.

Instagram
Happy Holidays

Shakira spent time with her boys after Christmas and couldn't help but snuggle up with all of them.

Instagram
Muddy Buddies

Gerard Piqué had a boys' day with his sons Milan and Sasha in October 2018.

Instagram
Best Buds

These two are best friends and it's too cute.

Instagram
Mom's Biggest Fans

Sasha and Milan looked like little rockers as they watched their mom in concert in summer of 2018.

Instagram
New Year's Eve Blast

The family of four rang in the new year together in a snowy location in 2017.

Instagram
Face Time

After Sasha got sick in 2016, Shakira shared this snap to show how happy and healthy he was.

Instagram
Kisses

Happy baby, happy father.

Instagram
Travel Buddies

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer loves taking her boys with her on her travels...even all the way to Japan!

Instagram
Mean Muggin'

"Daddy-Sasha time!" Piqué captioned this adorable selfie in December 2015.

Instagram
Halloween Mice

In October 2015, the family dressed up as the iconic Italian mouse character Topo Gigio for Halloween.

Instagram
Little Angels

Lovey, lovey.

JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Daddy Time

Milan and Sasha brought their dad good luck during a Spanish league football match.

Instagram
Guy Time

The soccer stud snuggled up to his two boys in May 2015 and there is almost too much cuteness in this photo to handle. 

Instagram
Farm Fun

The sweet family members enjoyed a day of fun at the farm in 2014.

Instagram
Trio Travel

Shakira and her longtime partner took their son Milan on a trip in 2014 before they expanded their family.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

The Colombian singer shared a sweet smooch with her oldest son before getting ready for baby number two.

Instagram
Mother-Son Bonding

We can't get over this photo of Shakira and Milan. It's so stinking cute.

Instagram
Dress Up Time

In 2013, Milan dressed up as a police man for Halloween and it was adorable.

Instagram
Countryside Cuties

Summertime in the French countryside sounds wonderful don't you think? We have a feeling Shakira and her family loved every second they were there.

Instagram
Father-Son Time

In July 2013, the soccer star spent quality time with his first born.

Instagram
Tickle Tickle

Milan has the giggles thanks to his dad's tickles.

Instagram
Take Your Son to Work

When Shakira was a coach on The Voice, she made sure to bring her son along for the ride.

Instagram
Baby Relaxing

Gerard looked totally at ease as he held his son back in April 2013.

Twitter
Milan's Soccer Debut

Baby Milan looked so peaceful in this family photo at his first soccer game.

